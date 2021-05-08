The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus creates an opportunity to fight hospital-acquired infections

Highlighting the need to enforce hygiene standards in hospitals and implementing innovative technologies that can create a significant change.

By ORNA GOLDBERG  
MAY 8, 2021 16:46
Visibly pregnant 34-year-old Narkis receives her coronavirus vaccine in Tel Aviv, January 21, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Visibly pregnant 34-year-old Narkis receives her coronavirus vaccine in Tel Aviv, January 21, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
The prevailing assumption is that hospitals are hygienic, almost sterile area zone - free of any contamination. However, in reality, the situation is much different and hospital-acquired infections are the most common complication.  
In the US alone, out of two million patients hospitalized each year, about 90,000 of them die as a result of infection complications contracted during hospitalization. In Israel, the data are not encouraging as well. According to the Ministry of Health, between 5,000-6,000 patients die every year as a result of infections in hospitals.
Not only do infections increase the number of deaths in hospitals, but other significant consequences directly affect the quality of medical care. This includes extending the duration of hospitalization, increasing the bacterial resistance to antibiotics, increasing expenses on the health system and the increased suffering of patients and their families.
Infections in hospitals should and can be prevented, it has a direct connection to keeping hands hygiene. However, due to lack of adherence to health regulations and keeping basic precautions, infections in hospitals remains one of the top medical challenges for the healthcare services. According to the World Health Organization, one in 10 patients suffer an infection and more than half of the infections originate in medical treatment rooms.
The good news is that the way to prevent the present continuous situation is through a combination of enforcing strict regulations to maintain hand hygiene and implementing innovative technologies thus reducing over 30% of infections.
Acknowledging the importance of keeping the above regulations, the WHO has initiated an annual Global Day, held every May 5, to promote awareness of hand hygiene. During this day, lectures, training sessions as well as a social media campaign is conducted to reduce the extent of infections, which is mainly aimed at doctors and medical teams, is conducted to reduce the extend of infections.
The WHO declared that not only that hand hygiene is one of the most effective actions to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections, including the COVID-19, but one of the main messages it to encourage decision makers in the hospitals to provide the appropriate conditions and technologies that will make it possible to improve the level of hand hygiene.
In recent years, innovative technological solutions have been developed to prevent infections are caused as a result of wearing gloves incorrectly or for other reasons such as leaving the gloves boxes open so that various infections are transmitted through them. The Israeli-based company IGIN TECH by Aidor International Group has developed a smart device for wearing sterile gloves automatically and quickly without human touch.
The gloves are worn by inserting both hands into the device, which is based on development of the amorphous structure of the material of the glove. The system fits the glove to the user’s hand quickly and easily, in a matter of seconds, and is intended for medical staff.  
In summary, the COVID-19 pandemic has sharpened the need to maintain hygiene in preventing infections and disease and thus provides a real opportunity to combat this phenomenon in hospitals. Increasing awareness along with the introduction of innovative technologies can reduce the extent of infections and thus improve the quality of medical care and save human life.
The writer is the CEO of IGIN Tech, of the AIDOR Group.


Tags health Coronavirus WHO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Lapid, Bennett need to form a unity government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by