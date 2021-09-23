The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel has an obligation to defend itself - opinion

Of course Israel has a right to defend itself. Why wouldn’t it? By even mentioning the “right,” you are welcoming a debate whether Israel does or does not have a “right” to defend itself.

By Aryeh Lightstone  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 20:08
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
In the race to the bottom, it will be difficult to beat The Squad.
This week, with the Democrats knowing that they would have a party-line vote to pass a continuing resolution – which is important to continue to push the Democratic agenda forward – The Squad told the Democratic leadership that if the Continuing Resolution contained the $1 billion set aside to help Israel replenish the Iron Dome, they wouldn’t vote for it, and therefore have the important (for the Democrats) resolution fail.
The Democratic leadership removed the allocation for the Iron Dome ammunition and the Continuing Resolution passed along party lines.
Immediately, pro-Israel Democrats took to Twitter to condemn their colleagues, and promised to bring up Iron Dome replenishment to a new independent vote ASAP (which they will, and it should pass by a large margin). One of their most prominent justifications was that the Iron Dome is only a defensive weapon, so by implication it is justifiable to make sure Israel won’t have offensive weapons.
Their crocodile tears should be treated the same way senator after senator showed up to vote for the Iran deal and then in their speeches to the Senate explained why the deal was terrible, but that they had no choice. Now within a decade, the Iran deal has become part and parcel of the Democratic platform, even though it is now proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that Iran cheated before the deal, and during the deal as well.
US REPS. (from left) Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, four members of ‘the Squad,’ have made a name for themselves in their bashing of Israel over the last few years. (credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)US REPS. (from left) Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, four members of ‘the Squad,’ have made a name for themselves in their bashing of Israel over the last few years. (credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
Indeed, no matter what happens this week, the battle has already been lost. The pro-Israel Democrats had the same leverage as The Squad. They too could have said that they will not vote for a Continuing Resolution unless it included the funding for the Iron Dome. They did not, and instead folded.
This is more tragic, because the narrative has shifted, and it is the pro-Israel community’s fault. As recently as the last Gaza war in May, when Hamas indiscriminately fired over 4,000 rockets from civilian areas aimed at civilians in Israel – thereby committing over 4,000 war crimes – support for Israel’s right to defend itself came from many corners of the world, but as we all witnessed, the narrative was lost nearly immediately.
Enormous marches took place throughout the world’s capitals condemning Israel, and in their wake, antisemitic attacks increased.
The most common refrain from strong Israel supporters was: “Israel has a right to defend itself.” The people making those statements thought they were helping Israel, but they were not.
Of course Israel has a right to defend itself. Why wouldn’t it? By even mentioning the “right,” you are welcoming a debate whether Israel does or does not have a “right” to defend itself.
It is time for the pro-Israel and I daresay pro-America crowd to permanently change the lexicon. “Israel has an obligation to defend itself and its citizens.”
The most basic expectation that a citizen of any country has is the expectation to safety and security. This is an obligation of the state to its citizens, not a right, not an option. It is a non-negotiable obligation.
When a nation does not fulfill its obligation, it questions its ability to succeed as a state. To win a war, you must choose the correct battlefield.
This week it became clear that the Democratic Party is currently negotiating Israel’s surrender as their very right to exist has been called into question, and those willing to fight to extinguish it cared more than those who purport to defend it.
The cause is not lost, and strong bipartisan support for Israel is important to Israel, but it is even more important to America.
Combine this week’s capitulation with America’s disastrous retreat from Afghanistan – with Americans and allies left behind with zero repercussions for anyone in the administration or Congress – and we have a glaring lack of understanding of a country’s obligations to its citizens.
The writer is a former senior advisor to ambassador David Friedman and special envoy for economic normalization for the Abraham Accords.


Tags Iron Dome democratic Anti-Israel Democrats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Durban IV: A diplomatic win for Israel that cannot be wasted - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

Iron Dome funding fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by