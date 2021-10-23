The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel must prove blacklisted NGOs funded terrorism - editorial

Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations on Friday, alleging that they funneled donations from European states and int'l organizations to the PFLP.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
OCTOBER 23, 2021 19:24
Benny Gantz in the Defense Ministry (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benny Gantz in the Defense Ministry
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
On Friday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations. The six - Addameer, Al Haq, Bisan Center, DCI-P, Samidoun and UAWC - were said by the Defense Ministry to be affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
“I call on the countries of the world and international organizations, to assist in this fight, and to avoid contact with companies and organizations that supply materials to terrorism,” Gantz said. 
The NGOs allegedly served as a branch of PFLP’s leadership. Members of the PFLP were apparently senior officials in the groups, and they were said to have employed field activists who participated in acts of terrorism.
The NGOs are accused of serving as sources of income for the PFLP, funneling donations from European states and international organizations to the terrorist group. Some of the funding is also alleged to have been diverted to provide stipends for the families of deceased Palestinian terrorists, as well as the promotion of terrorism and violent ideologies.
The designation took the Americans, the United Nations and the Europeans by surprise. State Department Spokesman Ned Price said that the US will be requesting more information from Israel.
"We will be engaging our Israeli partners for more information regarding the basis for the designation," Price said on a briefing call.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, US, March 31, 2021. (credit: CAROLYN KASTER/POOL VIA REUTERS)US State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, US, March 31, 2021. (credit: CAROLYN KASTER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
This is not the first time that Israel has designated NGOs as terrorist groups due to their ties with known terrorist organizations. This is a tool that Israel has used over the years in an effort to counter financial support for groups that then funnel the money to terrorists who attack Israel.
There are two problems with Gantz’s announcement on Friday. The first is that it was done without providing any evidence. Just a statement to the media. No briefing or release of documents was made to prove the charges being leveled against the groups. The second problem was that Israel failed to update its American counterparts of what it was planning to do. As a result, the US was taken by surprise and Price made the statement he made.
Had Israel updated the State Department before it is possible that it would not have been condemned. This was reminiscent of the bombing of the media tower in Gaza City in May which housed the Associated Press bureau. Also then, Israel failed to update the Americans beforehand or even immediately afterward.
It is also reminiscent of the trial of Muhammad el-Halabi, a former head of the World Vision NGO who was arrested in 2016 for allegedly assisting Hamas.
Israel said he diverted millions of dollars contributed by the Australian government that were earmarked for humanitarian aid to Hamas. World Vision suspended its operations in Gaza and hired investigators to check the Israeli claims. Australia did the same. After exhaustive research, they both came up with no evidence to back the Israeli claims.
Halabi’s trial has dragged on for years. Something so simple - the Israeli claims that he funneled money to Hamas - should have been easy to prove in court. Why is the trial not over remains a mystery and as Yonah Bob recently wrote in the Post, the case is showing indications of not being a fair trial.
As Bob pointed out, Halabi has been in jail for more than five years and has endured 165 court sessions without any credible evidence brought against him. He has been denied bail and his trial has been declared secret without any credible reason except possibly to hide the fact that the prosecutor is afraid of being exposed for unjustly keeping an innocent man in jail for such a long time.
And this is exactly the problem with Gantz’s announcement on Friday about the NGOs designated as terrorist groups. It is easy to make announcements and declare that an NGO is part of a terrorist enterprise. It is harder to prove that.
This is not to say that these NGOs or Halabi are innocent. It is a call on Israeli authorities to back up what they claim with real evidence. Otherwise, they should not be surprised when the world asks questions. 


Tags Benny Gantz Terrorism pflp NGO Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must prove blacklisted NGOs funded terrorism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Kohavi's political ambitions impact military considerations? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What should Naftali Bennett do to cease to be an accidental leader?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by