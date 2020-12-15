Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap

“As part of my position, I have been privy to all the details,” said Hauser, who also serves as chairman of the Knesset’s subcommittee that deals with POWs and MIAs. “This is an outrageous deal... that will allow hundreds of terrorists to return to terrorist activity.”

We agree with Hauser, who was fired this week together with his Derech Eretz colleague, Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, by Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) for announcing that they were joining Gideon Sa’ar’s new party.

Releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, some of whom are apparently security prisoners serving time for terrorist activity, is not something the government should be contemplating. As Hauser correctly said, the proposed deal would put “hundreds of terrorists back in the cycle of terror.”

Hauser’s comments came after Hamas officials told the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar that Israel had made an offer via an Egyptian intelligence delegation that met with Hamas leaders in Gaza to promote a prisoner exchange.

According to the report, Israel has been negotiating with Hamas through the Egyptian mediators to release two civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, and the remains of St.-Sgt. Shaul Oron and Lt. Hadar Goldin, two soldiers believed to have been killed in action during 2014’s Operation Protective Edge.

Mengistu, an Ethiopian Israeli, crossed the border into Gaza in September 2014, while al-Sayed, a Bedouin who served in the IDF for several months before being discharged, crossed the border in April 2015. Their families say they both have mental health issues, which are likely to have worsened under Hamas captivity.

Israel should be doing all it can to secure their release, including humanitarian aid, but should draw the line at freeing terrorists. In addition to releasing “hundreds of Palestinian prisoners,” Israel offered to provide Gaza with significant aid to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including COVID-19 vaccines, The Post’s sister publication Ma’ariv reported.

It is noteworthy that Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denied there was any progress on a possible prisoner swap, calling reports on the matter “Israeli electioneering.” Qassem’s comment signals that Hamas is not satisfied with the Israeli offer conveyed by the Egyptians. Israelis, too, should not be satisfied with it.

In 2011, Israel released 1,027 Palestinian prisoners – about a third of whom were serving life sentences for terrorist attacks – in exchange for captive soldier Gilad Schalit.

Hauser also said the proposed exchange violates the Shamgar Report, written by a committee appointed in 2008 by then-defense minister Ehud Barak to determine how Israel should behave when negotiating to free captives. The classified report recommended that Israel free only a small number of prisoners per soldier, and one body or one living prisoner in exchange for a body.

Tzuf Goldin, Hadar Goldin’s brother, shot back at Hauser on Twitter by writing, “Where were you when Hamas terrorists were routinely released from prison to Gaza? There have been over 100 since Protective Edge. You are part of the real outrage and I doubt you know what the words ‘Shamgar Report’ mean.”

Goldin’s parents, Leah and Simcha, also took to Twitter, praising the proposed exchange of medical aid for their son. They welcomed the “humanitarian deal with Gaza in the fight against coronavirus, under which Hadar and Oron will return home.”

Israel should offer only humanitarian aid a part of any deal. Vaccines save lives, while freeing terrorists endangers lives. This is the only kind of offer that is morally defensible. Israel should have learned by now that freeing prisoners convicted of terrorism will only return to inflict untold damage on the country and its people.