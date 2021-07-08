The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Judaism in Israel has changed since Ben-Gurion: Lapid is hanging mezuzot

We are far from the days when secular-Zionist prime ministers refused to put up mezuzot. Today, even parties that are rooted in secularism cannot divorce themselves from the core of Jewish identity.

By DAVID ELIEZRIE  
JULY 8, 2021 20:36
FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid helps to affix a mezuzah to a doorpost of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE, last month. (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO/REUTERS)
FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid helps to affix a mezuzah to a doorpost of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE, last month.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO/REUTERS)
Last week in the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was busy putting up mezuzot. The first in Dubai, at the new embassy, and the second a day later in Abu Dhabi. It was a full-fledged religious ceremony. Lapid was capped by a kippah and assisted by the local rabbi, Chabad emissary Rabbi Levy Duchman. He wasn’t the only government minister participating in religious ceremonies. A few days earlier, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai was chanting the haftarah from the biblical books of Prophets on the fast day of the 17th of Tamuz in the cavernous synagogue of Bal Harbor, Florida. He had arrived in Miami to comfort the local community after the tragic collapse of a condo tower that was home to many Jewish residents.
Today no one would think much of this, but it’s a stark contrast to the old labor Zionist attitude to Judaism. When Menachem Begin became prime minister in 1977, one of the first things he noticed was that the Prime Minister’s Office had no mezuzah. His five predecessors – David Ben-Gurion, Moshe Sharett, Levi Eshkol, Golda Meir and Yitzhak Rabin – were not bothered by a door with no mezuzah. They had been the standard-bearers of the secular brand of socialist Zionism who championed a replacement of classical Judaism with a new brand of secular Jewish nationalism. Begin was first a Jew, rooted in tradition, from which blossomed the intrinsic bond of a Jew to Eretz Yisrael. According to Yehuda Avner, author of The Prime Ministers, Begin wanted a mezuzah affixed. Avner asked if he should call the press. “No,” said Begin, “bring a hammer.” Moments later the new prime minister recited the blessing that he knew by heart and installed a mezuzah.
That blessing represented a new era in Israel, one in which Judaism became more natural to Israeli society. This struck me in the week before Shavuot, when I was watching the local news on my iPad, tracking the political tensions in Israel. It seemed that every dairy product imaginable was being advertised in the days before the holiday.
Most American Jews have little or no idea of the significance of Shavuot, marking the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. It’s not a major holiday here outside the observant community. But for Israelis, it’s significant. Some attend synagogue, others flock to the beach, and many even do both. It’s so ubiquitous that even local businesses capitalize on it in their advertising. The tradition of eating dairy is a religious one, rooted in the experience on Sinai when the Jews hadn’t yet learned the proper laws of kosher slaughter, so they ate dairy. Religious or not, according to the intriguing study of the intersection of Jewish identity and modern Israel, Israeli Judaism by Shmuel Rosner and Camil Fuchs, 82% of Israelis eat dairy on Shavuot.
MANY OF the early Zionist leaders did battle against traditional Judaism. Every religious Jew knows the sordid history, from the assassination of Jacob Dahan in 1924 by the Hagana, to the stories of the children of Tehran in the pre-state era. Then later, with the children of Yemen, and the effort in the early decades to place immigrants from observant families in secular schools. When politicians like Ben-Gurion made compromises on issues of religion, it was more as a result of political expediency than a desire to integrate Jewish values into society.
There’s no question that elements of this culture of hostility toward tradition continue today. In particular on the political Left, the Supreme Court, in academia and the media. While the court will have Arab justices, there has never been a haredi justice. Its leadership resists any reform in the self-selective process of judicial appointment. Yet even in these historic secular bastions we are seeing a subtle shift toward a greater inclusivity of a religious perspective. Just look at religious Israeli TV hosts like Sivan Rahav Meir and Amit Segal.
Israel today is a different county than the one the socialist-Zionist pioneers envisioned. Judaism reaches much deeper into day-to-day living. We are far from the days when secular-Zionist prime ministers refused to put up mezuzot. Today, even parties that are rooted in secularism cannot divorce themselves from the core of Jewish identity, and even the prime minister is wearing a kippah.
There are still many issues of contention between state and religion, and the political debate will be with us for many more years. There is a good chance this new government may attempt to lower religious standards, putting many traditional Jews on edge. However, the tone has changed. Judaism has moved from something the early Zionist leaders wanted to replace with a brand of secular nationalism to an intrinsic dimension in modern Israeli society.
Today, a young non-Orthodox American Jew has a 70% chance of intermarrying. For those in the non-Orthodox sector there is a strong chance that those tenuous ties to Judaism will wither away. For Israeli Jews of the same age, their trajectory is totally different. Intermarriage rates amongst young Israelis is miniscule, the connection to tradition much higher. As we see today, 30% of Israelis observe Shabbat and another 30% identify as traditional. According to Rosner, just 28% of Israelis see themselves as secular. If a young Israeli has political aspirations, he will have to learn the blessing of the mezuzah and keep a kippah handy so he can affix one in a foreign embassy.
Rabbi David Eliezrie is president of the Rabbinical Council of Orange County California. His email is rabbi@ocjewish.com.


Tags Judaism Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid religion israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Lebanon - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by