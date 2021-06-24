The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Kotel compromise signals new start to Israel-Diaspora ties - opinion

Fully embracing the responsibility that comes with being the nation-state of the Jewish people, our new government is here to acknowledge this pain and respond with bold action.

By NACHMAN SHAI  
JUNE 24, 2021 20:35
A WESTERN WALL agreement is no quick fix, but it is an important first step in repairing Israel’s relations with the wider Jewish world (Illustrative). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A WESTERN WALL agreement is no quick fix, but it is an important first step in repairing Israel’s relations with the wider Jewish world (Illustrative).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
After years of taking world Jewry for granted, the new government of Israel is here to prioritize and strengthen the relationship between us.
That is why as Israel’s new minister of Diaspora affairs, I am committed to putting the Western Wall compromise back on the government’s table as a symbol of our commitment to world Jewry. This is a crucial acknowledgment of our respect and appreciation for the full spectrum of the Jewish experience. 
As the nation-state of the Jewish people, Israel’s relationship with world Jewry is fundamental to our national identity, in addition to our national security and foreign policy strength. It ought to be treated as such in both word and action.
Certainly, formalizing an egalitarian section of the Western Wall will not solve all of the deep challenges facing the Jewish people, or fully repair the strained relationship between us. Nor does it respond to pressing needs concerning Jewish identity and education. For that matter, it will also not erase antisemitism, the Iran nuclear threat or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet, it is one basic intervention of many that Israel must take to give progressive streams what they have repeatedly requested and rightfully deserve.
Until today, the breakdown of the compromise agreement remains the elephant in the room in conversations with mainstream Jewish leadership. The disintegration of the proposed deal in June 2017 was a sharp punch in the gut to world Jewry after our government, the Jewish Agency and partners achieved an understanding between them.
Following months of careful negotiations, this policy reversal was done in conjunction with moving forward a bill to give the rabbinate sole authority over conversions in Israel, along with a series of other blows. And the bruises have not yet healed.
Fully embracing the responsibility that comes with being the nation-state of the Jewish people, our new government is here to acknowledge this pain and respond with bold action.
This starts with revitalizing a Western Wall compromise.
I am committed to working with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and our broad coalition to bring this issue back to the decision-making table with a realistic acknowledgment of the fragile newness of our current government.
At the same time, we will develop a long-term strategy to engage and educate both Israelis and the Jewish world on the necessity to understand and appreciate the other’s needs, interests and identity.
As a recent AJC survey revealed, Israeli Jews lack a cultural knowledge of world Jewry with just 22% of Israelis claiming to understand Jewish denominations. Only 16% of Americans and 13% of Israelis correctly answered all basic knowledge questions about the other community. Yet the results also showed that American and Israeli Jews feel a greater connection to the other when provided with quality educational opportunities and experiences.  
Developing deep Jewish literacy can prevent future crises such as this one from reoccurring. More importantly, investing in smart education will create a mutual sense of peoplehood and responsibility between us. This, too, is a long-term necessity. 
Finally, critics of this plan should have enough confidence in us as a people to know that giving space to our full diversity does not take space away from the other. 
A Western Wall agreement is no quick fix, but it is an important first step. So let us compromise and then continue on to the other pressing issues of the day.
Dr. Nachman Shai is Israel’s new minister of Diaspora affairs.


Tags Western Wall diaspora kotel Nachman Shai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by