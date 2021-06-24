Kotel compromise signals new start to Israel-Diaspora ties - opinion

As the nation-state of the Jewish people, Israel’s relationship with world Jewry is fundamental to our national identity, in addition to our national security and foreign policy strength. It ought to be treated as such in both word and action.

Certainly, formalizing an egalitarian section of the Western Wall will not solve all of the deep challenges facing the Jewish people, or fully repair the strained relationship between us. Nor does it respond to pressing needs concerning Jewish identity and education. For that matter, it will also not erase antisemitism, the Iran nuclear threat or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet, it is one basic intervention of many that Israel must take to give progressive streams what they have repeatedly requested and rightfully deserve.

Until today, the breakdown of the compromise agreement remains the elephant in the room in conversations with mainstream Jewish leadership. The disintegration of the proposed deal in June 2017 was a sharp punch in the gut to world Jewry after our government, the Jewish Agency and partners achieved an understanding between them.

Following months of careful negotiations, this policy reversal was done in conjunction with moving forward a bill to give the rabbinate sole authority over conversions in Israel, along with a series of other blows. And the bruises have not yet healed.

Fully embracing the responsibility that comes with being the nation-state of the Jewish people, our new government is here to acknowledge this pain and respond with bold action.

This starts with revitalizing a Western Wall compromise.

I am committed to working with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and our broad coalition to bring this issue back to the decision-making table with a realistic acknowledgment of the fragile newness of our current government.

At the same time, we will develop a long-term strategy to engage and educate both Israelis and the Jewish world on the necessity to understand and appreciate the other’s needs, interests and identity.

As a recent AJC survey revealed, Israeli Jews lack a cultural knowledge of world Jewry with just 22% of Israelis claiming to understand Jewish denominations. Only 16% of Americans and 13% of Israelis correctly answered all basic knowledge questions about the other community. Yet the results also showed that American and Israeli Jews feel a greater connection to the other when provided with quality educational opportunities and experiences.

Developing deep Jewish literacy can prevent future crises such as this one from reoccurring. More importantly, investing in smart education will create a mutual sense of peoplehood and responsibility between us. This, too, is a long-term necessity.

Finally, critics of this plan should have enough confidence in us as a people to know that giving space to our full diversity does not take space away from the other.

A Western Wall agreement is no quick fix, but it is an important first step. So let us compromise and then continue on to the other pressing issues of the day.

Dr. Nachman Shai is Israel’s new minister of Diaspora affairs.

After years of taking world Jewry for granted, the new government of Israel is here to prioritize and strengthen the relationship between us.