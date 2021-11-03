The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

You never quite know what Abbas's going to do, whom he is going to join forces with, or what he is going to say – which makes him among the most refreshing figures on the Israeli political scene.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 21:23
MANSOUR ABBAS in the Knesset. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
MANSOUR ABBAS in the Knesset.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
One tedious aspect of Israeli politics is that the politicians are so predictable.
You know that when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks he is going to ignore the Palestinians; that when opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu gets in front of a microphone he is going to skewer Bennett; that the haredi politicians are going to blast the kashrut reform; that Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is going to slam the haredi politicians; and that Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg will wiggle out of condemning Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh’s libelous comments about Israel at the Glasgow Climate Change conference that the Meretz politician attended.
It’s as if everyone is reading from a well-worn script.
Except for Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas. You never quite know what he is going to do, whom he is going to join forces with, or what he is going to say – which makes him among the most refreshing figures on the Israeli political scene today.
Abbas, who scrambled the political deck earlier this year by bolting from the Arab Joint List and ran Ra’am as an independent party, surprised everyone by displaying a willingness to be a part of any government in order to have an impact and get badly needed funds for the country’s Arab sector.
MANSOUR ABBAS, head of the Ra’am party, seen June 2 after signing the coalition agreement. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)MANSOUR ABBAS, head of the Ra’am party, seen June 2 after signing the coalition agreement. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Following the elections in March, he delivered a watershed speech in Nazareth declaring a willingness to work with all parts of the Israeli political spectrum.
What made that speech so different and noteworthy was that he did not stick to the predictable script. He didn’t slam Israel – as other Arab MKs do reflexively – for racism, oppression, “apartheid” and the “occupation.” Instead, his message was one of conciliation, of working together so everyone benefits.
And he surprised even more when he signed the coalition agreement in June, marking the first time that an Arab party would be a part of the Jewish state’s governing coalition. And not just any Arab party, but an Islamist party at that.
Abbas surprised again this week when he pledged to United Torah Judaism’s Moshe Gafni to move NIS 100 million of the billions the Arab sector is slated to get in the new budget to the haredi parties to assist their communities. That’s right, Abbas is taking money earmarked for the Arab sector and passing it on to the ultra-Orthodox.
Why?
In Abbas’s telling, he was moved by a speech Gafni gave in the Knesset saying that this country will never accept those not in the mainstream – neither the Arabs nor haredim – and that the country’s “weaker” elements need to stick together.
Others say it was nothing but a shrewd political move. Abbas likes life in the governing coalition – any governing coalition – so when this government ceases to exist, possibly to be replaced by a right-wing Likud-led government, he wants to ensure that he has allies on the Right who can help him join that coalition as well.
Either way, something is refreshing and even magnanimous about the gesture, something sorely lacking these days when it often seems as if the opposition and coalition parties view one another as mortal enemies.
The gesture did not prove contagious, however.
No sooner did Abbas make the offer, that Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich urged the haredi parties – his allies in the opposition – to turn it down, saying it is all part of a nefarious Muslim plan to present themselves as the patrons of the Jews.
And former finance minister Israel Katz (Likud) responded by saying during a Kan Bet interview that Abbas is to the Islamic Movement in Israel what Ismail Haniyeh is to Hamas, thereby trying to link Abbas and Ra’am in the minds of the listeners to Hamas and terror.
When Katz was then asked, if that was indeed the case, why Netanyahu tried to woo that same Abbas into a government he hoped to form earlier in the year, Katz hemmed and hawed and had no real answer.
Here was a senior Likud official blasting Abbas and trying to delegitimize him and his party, when just a few months ago his own party’s head was trying to lure that same leader and party into his coalition. As unpredictable as Abbas is, this was the exact opposite: unabashed cynicism and hypocrisy that was completely unsurprising.


Tags Knesset israeli politics Mansour Abbas Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by