MK Bitan's indictment bears the heavy stench of corruption - opinion

Bitan might be a fellow with whom MKs from all parties enjoy socializing but this case stinks of alleged corruption and his jovial demeanor may not be soothing enough to alleviate the stench.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
AUGUST 10, 2021 19:09
Coalition chairman David Bitan (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Coalition chairman David Bitan
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Likud MK David Bitan is one of the more affable members of the Knesset. His colleagues, on both sides of the house enjoy spending time with him and compliment his pleasant character. 
In recent weeks, he has turned into something of a Knesset candy man, bringing piles of lollipops and more to the late-night sessions in the plenum and sharing his stash with members of both the opposition and the coalition. 
Earlier this year, Bitan was hospitalized for COVID at Sheba Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit where he was put on an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine. After several weeks, he was discharged
Regardless of which side of the political aisle one sat, there was a collective sigh of relief that the seriously ill Bitan had recovered. However, there is another battle the heavyweight politician is now fighting that may not have such a happy outcome for him.
On Monday, Bitan was in the headlines again, but this time for alleged corruption. According to an indictment filed by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, Bitan has been charged with seven counts of bribery, money laundering, fraud, breach of trust and tax offenses totaling NIS 715,000.
Mandelblit approved the indictment in early July but waited to file it with the court until Bitan had waived his parliamentary immunity. 
The period, which included nine different alleged criminal instances, covered both his term as Rishon Lezion’s deputy mayor and as an MK.
In exchange for the alleged bribes, the indictment claims that Bitan acted to promote the interests of a construction company, a supermarket chain, real estate developers and contractors.
Bribes, according to the police, were allegedly paid to Bitan to obtain rights to build a gas station on Highway 431 outside Rishon Lezion, as well as to win approval for another project on Highway 38.
Bitan allegedly also took his work outside his own city. According to the indictment, he accepted a bribe of NIS 385,000 to obtain approvals for real estate projects in Tel Aviv. 
According to the charges, Bitan and other defendants organized Knesset and local meetings on behalf of those bribing them, smoothed over needed approvals and ensured that certain tax obligations were reduced.
Bitan remains an MK, but due to the investigation that began years ago, he stepped down as coalition chairman in 2017.
Like all other suspects in a democracy, Bitan deserves his day in court and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Nevertheless, the indictment against him is disturbing, not just in the alleged systemic abuse of power by a senior municipal official who turned into a powerful MK, but also by its duration. 
The bribes were allegedly given over a period of about seven years during which he served in roles that afforded him with the ability to influence tenders, zoning decisions and construction permits. 
The indictment is important for Israel’s rule of law just like the case that is ongoing against Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu who is alleged also to have received bribes and illegal gifts during his premiership.
While Bitan and Netanyahu legitimately reject the charges against them, as most accused do, the fact that both a prime minister and senior member of Knesset are indicted and must stand trial is important politically to show that all Israelis are equal before the law and that no one – no matter their title or position – can evade justice. 
Israel needs to root out corruption from within the ranks of government. For too long, this went unchecked, leading to a slew of investigations over the last decade that saw several ministers go to jail as well as mayors and even a former prime minister. 
What is important is that these cases serve as examples of what cannot be done and how public figures need to be held to a higher standard to ensure that corruption does not settle within our system of government.
Bitan might be a congenial fellow with whom MKs from all parties enjoy socializing but this case stinks of alleged corruption and the sweet taste of lollipops may not be soothing enough to alleviate the stench. 


MK Bitan's indictment bears the heavy stench of corruption - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
