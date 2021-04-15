The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

The destruction of the Natanz plant was widely attributed to Israel and certain Israeli leaders did not make an effort to deny the allegations.

By LIAT COLLINS  
APRIL 15, 2021 20:18
Missiles are displayed during Iran’s National Army Day parade in Tehran in September 2019. (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Missiles are displayed during Iran’s National Army Day parade in Tehran in September 2019.
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
 Golda Meir is said to have once told a journalist: “If you think we’ve got the bomb and our enemies think we’ve got the bomb, does it really matter if we have it or not?” 
Golda’s words came back to me this week when the principle of ambiguity was largely abandoned, at least when it came to taking credit for hitting Tehran’s atomic aspirations.
The question of “Who turned the lights out?” at Iran’s flagship nuclear facility at Natanz was raised rhetorically. The explosion that occurred there on April 11, most likely the result of a cyberattack, could set Iran’s plans for nuclear enrichment back by nine months, according to some reports.
The destruction of the Natanz plant was widely attributed to Israel and certain Israeli leaders did not make an effort to deny the allegations. On the contrary, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi both seemed happy to be credited with it and if there was any argument it was over whether the IDF or the Mossad, under Yossi Cohen, deserve the ultimate praise for the series of incidents that have thwarted Iranian designs over the last couple of years.
In a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday, April 12, Netanyahu told him: “My policy as Prime Minister of Israel is clear: I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel. Israel will continue to defend itself against Iran’s aggression and terrorism.”
While Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz implied that Netanyahu or his supporters were leaking material about the attack for political gain, he did not distance himself from the attack itself. Indeed, when he hosted Austin on Sunday he told the high-ranking US official, “The Tehran of today poses a strategic threat to international security, to the entire Middle East, and to the State of Israel. And we will work closely with our American allies to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel.”
In another of those split-screen moments, Israel’s Kan 11 TV station on Sunday night carried news stories about the mysterious explosion in Natanz and the presentation of the Ophir Awards, considered Israel’s Oscars. And the prize for best actress in a drama series went to... Niv Sultan. She stars in Tehran as Mossad agent and super-hacker Tamar Rabinyan who penetrates the Iranian capital to try to thwart Iran’s nuclear program using her cyber skills.
The popularity of the series – which was picked up by Apple TV+  – and events in the Middle East resulted in “Rabinyan” being turned into a verb. A series of suspicious fires and accidents in Iran’s nuclear facilities along with the targeted killing of the nuclear scientist behind the project led Israelis to speak of having been “rabinyaned.” As the latest incident showed, truth might be stranger than fiction.
Netanyahu was criticized for not maintaining the golden rule of silence around either this incident or the sabotage of an Iranian naval vessel in the Red Sea last week. 
Certainly, his personality lends itself to boasting – especially if we are, Heaven forbid, about to enter the fifth round of elections in two years. 
But there are other underlying reasons why Netanyahu is so eager for the cyberattack to be attributed to Israel. An attack like this can only take place on the basis of incredibly precise intelligence and long-term planning. 
Like the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in November 2020, it sends a strong message to the Islamic Republic’s regime: We’re watching you and we’re capable of reaching you.
The message, in fact, goes far beyond Iran. It’s being received by all the ayatollahs’ allies and proxies; and it’s evident to Iran’s enemies. It’s a message of deterrence to foes and an invitation of support from friends and potential friends.
The Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain did not occur in a vacuum. The Gulf states that are also threatened by Iran realized that Israel’s capabilities could be useful. No tears are shed in Saudi Arabia either when Israel hits Iran, unless they are tears of joy.
As the delegates from Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK returned to the negotiating table in Vienna, it is a reminder that Israel is not going to sit quietly and watch an existential threat take shape in Tehran.
Threats of Iranian retribution need to be taken seriously, and it’s not by chance that this week the Mossad and Shin Bet (Israel’s Security Agency) issued a joint warning of attempts by Iran to use social media to lure Israelis traveling abroad to meetings where they can be abducted.
Fear of the Iranian response cannot be allowed to become paralyzing. However severe the threats are, they pale in comparison to what Tehran can do with its global tentacles of terror armed with nuclear capabilities.
Iran will likely try to retaliate, but it also does not want a full-blown war on its hands, particularly when it is trying to reconcile with the US administration in the post-Trump era. 
WHEN NETANYAHU took to the spotlight in April 2018 to openly present the jaw-dropping heist of Iran’s nuclear secrets from a Tehran warehouse, he proclaimed: “We have now turned our question marks into exclamation points.” 
He meant that Israel’s warnings for the last 30 years concerning Iran’s intentions and capabilities had been verified by the treasure trove of intelligence lifted out of Tehran.
The Iranians were shown to have an ongoing nuclear program and to have violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1970. When the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action allowed Iran to continue to develop its ballistic weapons program, it was clear that this was a ticking time bomb. And how fast have the past six years gone for you – even when 2020 was dominated by coronavirus?
Deterrence is essential. And so is international support. When sanctions are lifted and Iran receives funds, the world should be asking where the money is going. 
On Saturday, April 10, just a day before the Natanz explosion, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani participated in Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day. It’s clear where its nuclear energy is being invested – on a military project.
Iran is struggling from severe economic difficulties, made worse by the COVID pandemic. But the money Iran receives is not being dedicated to the health and welfare of the country’s citizens. Iran can’t claim peaceful intentions while continuing to develop a sophisticated weapons system.
There’s a world of difference between creating nuclear-based medical programs and developing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. The difference between day and night; war and peace.
In the past, intelligence-based actions remained under the radar long after they were taken. The 2007 attack on Syria’s nascent nuclear reactor, for example, was published only in 2018.
Many intelligence officials and former members of the intelligence community are reportedly upset by the public disclosure of clandestine activities. It’s understandable. Their world is an undercover one operating in the shadows. There is also a fear that intelligence agents or local help could be revealed. But obviously, every time an attack like this takes place on Iranian assets, the Iranian regime is the first to know. 
Israel’s most important intelligence information is still kept carefully under wraps whatever politicians and pundits like to say.
The fact that people see what Israel is capable of has certain advantages, particularly as the Islamic Republic of Iran races towards its goal of nuclearization. Being credited with sophisticated attacks is not an insult to our intelligence. It’s a warning to our enemies.
liat@jpost.com


Tags Iran Mossad iran nuclear Natanz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by