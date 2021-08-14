The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

During this speech, the Moroccan scene, internal and external, is reviewed with the frankness and transparency that his majesty has become accustomed to having toward his people.

By SALEM AL KETBI  
AUGUST 14, 2021 16:49
MOROCCO’S KING MOHAMMED VI arrives at Élysée Palace in Paris during 2017. (photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER/REUTERS)
MOROCCO’S KING MOHAMMED VI arrives at Élysée Palace in Paris during 2017.
(photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER/REUTERS)
 King Mohammed VI’s speech to the Moroccan people on the occasion of the Throne Day, was a synthesis of all the concerns of the internal and external policy of the sister kingdom, Algeria. This annual speech has become an important national occasion for communication between the people and the leadership.
During this speech, the Moroccan scene, internal and external, is reviewed with the frankness and transparency that his majesty has become accustomed to having toward his people. The king made a point of recalling in the introduction that the celebration of Throne Day represents more than an occasion to celebrate the anniversary of our accession to the throne.
It embodies the bonds of sacred allegiance and the strong cohesion that has always united the kings and sultans of Morocco with their people, regardless of the circumstances. The speech was strong, full of meaning, connotations and a deep desire to start from the constants of Morocco.
“As a centuries-old country, Morocco is a united nation, shaped by a common history. It draws its strength from the national cohesion and the unanimous adhesion of its components around its sacred symbols. It also draws its power from its institutions and its citizens who work, through their skills and initiatives, to develop, to advance their country and to defend its unity, its stability.”
These characteristics were considered by King Mohammed VI as a “human and civilizational capital in perpetual renewal,” playing a key role in meeting the challenges and overcoming the difficulties facing the kingdom. His majesty addressed a word of thanks to the actors of the health sector and all the authorities for meeting the challenge of the COVID-19 epidemic.
It clearly reflected his majesty’s interest in this vital issue. Health has become a key variable in various resolutions and policies, leading to major changes in the conditions of states and international relations in various fields. The words of the royal speech in this context were carefully chosen.
They carried specific messages that were not limited to thanking the actors in the health and security sector. They also carried the affirmation of the leadership’s commitment to its people in this difficult stage. It should be noted here that the king was keen to emphasize the notion of equality between his people and his family in the face of this challenge.
THE VALUE of commitment is one of the most important characteristics of governance in the sister kingdom. It is a cornerstone of strong and cohesive societies based on justice, equality and solidarity among individuals. The COVID-19 part of King Mohammed VI’s speech had a deep strategic dimension.
His majesty covered all aspects of this issue through the concept of health sovereignty as “an essential component of the country’s strategic security.” The Moroccan leadership thus proved to be aware of the major transformations that the epidemic brought about in the strategic conception of states’ national security and in the structures of international relations.
Health sovereignty has indeed become a major priority of the national sovereignty of all states. Ensuring health security is now an issue that sits alongside other national priorities that for years received the lion’s share of public spending. The pandemic has revealed that health comes into play alongside military, economic, water, food or cyber security in national security calculations.
His majesty also spoke of a collective national effort in various fields, including the economy.
This passage illustrated an awareness of national work systems that aims to mobilize individual efforts and encourage everyone to engage in a national mechanism. The kingdom is at the dawn of a new phase of development based on a national model in which various national and civil society actors have participated.
“Its implementation is a national responsibility requiring the mobilization of the nation’s potentialities and the involvement of all its skills,” said his majesty. The National Pact for Development should become a strategic locomotive for development in the 21st century, to realize what his majesty called a new revolution of the king and the people.
This revolution aims to shape a better future for future Moroccan generations. On the external front, the speech renewed the call to brothers in Algeria to “work together and unconditionally to establish bilateral relations based on trust, dialogue and good neighborliness.”
His majesty stressed that the reality of Moroccan-Algerian relations “hardly satisfies us because it does not serve the respective interests of our two peoples.” After this diagnosis, his majesty then specified the remedy. His majesty expressed his belief that open borders would be the norm between two neighboring countries and two fraternal peoples.
Such a position is consistent with his majesty’s visions of relations with Algeria in general, both in terms of fraternal relations and in terms of international law and conventions. The latter stipulate the need to ensure the free movement of people, goods and services between countries.
HIS MAJESTY’S reference to the fact that the current leaderships of the two countries are not responsible for the reality of the border closure implies a subtle message that encourages the adoption of his majesty’s conciliatory initiative.
At the same time, it puts before their historical and popular responsibilities if there is the political will to change this reality for the benefit of both countries.
This reference was certainly related to the fact that everyone now has a political and moral responsibility for the continuation of this reality, “especially since the reasons that led to the closure of the borders are totally outdated and have no reason to be today.” The Moroccan initiative to open a new page with Algeria is not like previous times.
This time it is more friendly and open, carries realistic language, turns the page completely on the past and does not adopt any prior position or conditions. It emphasizes the principle of brotherhood.
And it reasonably refutes any opinion opposed to the rapprochement initiative, through a balanced discourse that preserves the dignity and pride of Moroccans and rejects any negative mental image against them.
King Mohammed VI has expressed his wish to establish the principle of goodwill and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood with the brothers in Algeria by declaring that “what affects you affects us and what affects you overwhelms us.”
The king expressed his wish to establish the principle of goodwill and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood with the brothers in Algeria by stating that “what affects you touches us and what affects you burdens us.”
This time, the initiative was not limited to the call to turn the page on the past and the desire to put an end to media tensions that, according to the king, “harm the image of both countries and leave a negative impression.” But it also took up principles and foundations that were supposed to be consciously and precisely studied by the Algerian side.
In particular, the initiative emphasizes that “Algeria’s security and stability, and the tranquility of its people, are organically linked to Morocco’s security and stability.” “The two countries are indissolubly linked” given the convergence of challenges they face.
Morocco’s rational initiative is based on the primacy of reason, wisdom and higher interests to overcome the “deplorable situation” of Moroccan-Algerian relations.
This situation wastes the energies of both countries and is contrary to the bonds of brotherhood between the two peoples. Everyone should contemplate this clear situation that requires qualitative decisions to change the reality of relations between two fellow countries.
The writer is a UAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate.


Tags algeria morocco Opinion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by