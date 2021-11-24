The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The rising of antisemitism and its consequences on the world - opinion

These haters of Israel and Jews, are distorting and manipulating the important concepts of advancing human rights, fighting foreign occupations, pursuing peace and equality,

By DR. SHMUEL KATZ
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 13:36

Updated: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 13:39
The major instigators of antisemitism today come from the radical right, radical left and radical Islam. Even though these three major groups despise each other, and would like to destroy each other, they are united in their irrational hate of the Jewish people.
These haters of Israel and Jews, are distorting and manipulating the important concepts of advancing human rights, fighting foreign occupations, pursuing peace and equality, in order to make them fit into a new narrative of “intersectionality." Meaning, antisemites and antizionists are "hijacking solidarity" by joining other minority groups, in order to use them to amplify their hate towards Israel.
Many books have been written about this phenomenon, but it seems that the most recent wave of antisemitism has gained momentum due to a deceptive, multimillion-dollar, “influence machine” that is targeting and supporting the pernicious denial of the well documented right of the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland in the land of Israel. The overwhelming majority of Jews are considered to be supporters of Israel, and therefore all Jews are being targeted. 
This “influence machine”, is working overtime to paint the Arab-Palestinian Authority and Hamas terror group as being the underdogs, instead of being called out for what they really are. Entities that brainwash children and adults with a hatred of Jews, pay salaries to terrorists, all while Hamas continues to build a terror infrastructure designed to kill Israeli civilians and destroy the State of Israel. 
The reach of this “influence machine” extends to universities, print and online media outlets, and the Western public at large, without being challenged in an adequate manner. To make the war on this misinformation even worse, there are many oblivious and naïve Jewish students and adults, who think that if they stand against their Jewish sisters and brothers and against the only Jewish State, that they will be respected by these antizionists groups. They are so wrong.
Exposing and dispelling the lies and deception in an effective way will require a massive international effort, which will have to include cooperation between the Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities. The world needs to wake up and understand that if we allow this dangerous brain washing to continue, the future of all humanity is in jeopardy, and it doesn’t differentiate between Jews and non-Jews.  
A classic example can be found in the way that Nazi Germany started off by exterminating innocent Jews, but eventually ended up destroyed the lives of millions of people who weren’t Jewish. The same can be said for terrorists who have attacked targets around the world, in New York, Pittsburg, Oklahoma, London, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan and Gaza. They don’t care who the actual victims are and don’t differentiate between their political beliefs or religion.  
So, how can we fight this growing, dangerous trend of like-minded people who are being brainwashed by this “influence machine” to become anti-Israel? 
Firstly, education is key. People from different religions should learn more about Jewish history and the Jewish connection to the Land of Israel, especially to Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, which have become focal points in the Israeli-Palestinian discourse. Secondly, we need to expose the main players and the money trail behind this multimillion-dollar “influence machine”, it uses social media, international media, education institutions, NGOs and more, to undermine Israel's right to exist as Jewish-Democratic state. Finally, we need to work harder, to show non-Jewish people and non-Zionists in the West, that standing for Israel and fighting hate against Jews is in their interest. If the Jews and the Jewish State get weaker, the West and liberal values will also get weaker. If the Jews and the democratic State of Israel flourish, the future of free Western societies will flourish as well. 
Dr. Shmuel Katz is a Zionist-American leader, speaker and philanthropist.
This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Marc Greendorfer.


