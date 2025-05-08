Conflict & Cuisine: Houthi Missiles, Israel strikes Syria, and the Gaza War - watch

Last Sunday, a long-range missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis struck Ben-Gurion Airport, marking the first time the terror group has managed to penetrate Israeli airspace so close to the airport. The IDF also carried out further activities on the Hermon mountain, and recently expanded operations in Gaza.

In episode six of ‘Conflict and Cuisine,’ The Jerusalem Post’s Erica Schachne and Seth J. Frantzman discuss these and more explosive developments in the Middle East.

IDF prepares for Gideon's Chariots in Gaza

As the IDF prepares for a new operation in Gaza, dubbed Gideon’s Chariots, Schachne and Frantzman explore the likelihood of finally defeating Hamas. They also delved into whether Gideon, who was a judge in the Bible, actually had chariots and whether, with equipment so scant, troops would share a single donkey between them.

In the cuisine segment, the co-commentators discuss the palatability of Eggs Benedict. You can read more of Frantzman’s recipe here.