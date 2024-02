Hosts Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Zvika Klein talk UNRWA antisemitism, Gush Katif resettlement controversy, and looming elections in this week's episode of The Jerusalem Post Podcast.

Then they are joined by UN Watch head Hillel Neuer to discuss the defunding of UNRWA and what lies ahead for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.