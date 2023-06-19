The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Food, glorious (kosher) food in Jerusalem's Mahaneh Yehuda Market

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 61

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 21:49
Some call it The Shuk, others Mahaneh Yehuda. Either way, the market has seen many changes in recent years. Mark and David take you on an audio feast that will arouse all your senses as they take in the sights, sounds, smells and, most importantly, the tastes of this Jerusalem landmark.

This time:

 So what are our favorite Jerusalem attractions (other than food!)?

  • Meet the most colorful of tour guides and guess the accent
  • Why is this night different from all others?
  • Sweet or savory? All the way from Morocco
  • Holy crepe!
  • The chef. The vision.
  • Turkish delight, followed by, erm, Turkish Delight
  • The Great Debate: Is there such a thing as Jewish food?
  • From Lebanon with love (and spice)
  • Getting a French lowdown on Middle-Eastern Manna!
  • Surely they can't eat any more? Mark and David can - just for you
  • A South-American farewell. 

Mark and David were hosted by tour guide and author Joel Haber.

Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode. The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker.



Tags Jerusalem food podcast jpost podcast culinary Market
