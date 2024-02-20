Lesser Poland: Where UNESCO mines meet snowballs and Darth Vader

Mark and David take you to Małopolska, or Lesser Poland, for a taste of Michelin-rated food, great walks and more than a pinch of salt. Please tell me they are not really literally licking the walls. Oh, and this really is one for Star Wars lovers.
This time:
- How on earth do you pronounce the letter ł?
- "I thought Shaft was a TV show."
- Welcome to the Wieliczka Salt Mine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
- 130 meters (426 feet) below ground
- On to Zakopane and the Subcarpathian Tatra Mountains
- Of beautiful wooden homes, a famous cemetery and a long-gone Jewish community
- Jack Finch is George Lucas approved
- The masseuse with the most
- The best restaurant in Poland?
Mark and David were guests of the Polish Tourism Organization and Małopolska Tourism Organization.
IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed. Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.
