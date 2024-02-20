Lesser Poland: Where UNESCO mines meet snowballs and Darth Vader

Mark and David take you to Małopolska, or Lesser Poland, for a taste of Michelin-rated food, great walks and more than a pinch of salt. Please tell me they are not really literally licking the walls. Oh, and this really is one for Star Wars lovers. An underground Dead Sea in the Wieliczka salt mine (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

This time:

How on earth do you pronounce the letter ł?

"I thought Shaft was a TV show."

Welcome to the Wieliczka Salt Mine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

130 meters (426 feet) below ground

On to Zakopane and the Subcarpathian Tatra Mountains

Of beautiful wooden homes, a famous cemetery and a long-gone Jewish community

Jack Finch is George Lucas approved

The masseuse with the most

The best restaurant in Poland?

Mark and David were guests of the Polish Tourism Organization and Małopolska Tourism Organization.