Krakow's Jewish Culture Festival is so much more than a Yiddle with a fiddle

Krakow is already gearing up for the 34th edition of its international Jewish Culture Festival scheduled for summer 2025. Our podcast hosts Mark and David attended festival #33 from where they bring you the sounds and sights of this wondrous city and introduce you to the people behind one of the world's largest Jewish arts gatherings.
This time:
- Krakow for Kulture
- Janusz has done this 33 times and he isn't even Jewish
- Not just Klezmer in Kazimierz
- The Muslim macher
- A side trip to the Galicia Jewish Museum
- Everything you need to know about a visit to Krakow - flights, hotels, kosher food and more
- It's a small Jewish world after all. Mark has a friend!
- It's all pants with David
- Listen to the music: Israeli, klezmer, African and Asian
Mark and David were guests of the Polish Tourism Organisation, Małopolska Tourism Organisation and the Municipality of Krakow
