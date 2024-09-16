Krakow's Jewish Culture Festival is so much more than a Yiddle with a fiddle

Krakow is already gearing up for the 34th edition of its international Jewish Culture Festival scheduled for summer 2025. Our podcast hosts Mark and David attended festival #33 from where they bring you the sounds and sights of this wondrous city and introduce you to the people behind one of the world's largest Jewish arts gatherings. The Industry Museum creates the perfect venue for the inspiring rhythyms of Safed-based Maqamat (Credit

This time:

Krakow for Kulture

Janusz has done this 33 times and he isn't even Jewish

Not just Klezmer in Kazimierz

The Muslim macher

A side trip to the Galicia Jewish Museum

Everything you need to know about a visit to Krakow - flights, hotels, kosher food and more

It's a small Jewish world after all. Mark has a friend!

It's all pants with David

Listen to the music: Israeli, klezmer, African and Asian

