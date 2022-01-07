The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Bar-Ilan researchers discover new lupus treatment

Many different types of immune cells are involved in the mechanisms that target and damage organs in lupus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 7, 2022 05:03
Bar Ilan University, engineering department (photo credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY/ WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Bar Ilan University, engineering department
(photo credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY/ WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Systemic lupus erythematosus – the autoimmune disease universally known as Lupus – afflicts at least 5 million people globally, according to National Resource Center on Lupus. Lupus can cause the body to attack its own tissue and can damage different organs – especially the kidneys, which suffer inflammation in roughly 50% of lupus patients.
While medications are available for lupus treatment, some patients’ bodies do not respond well to traditional treatment methods and they must undergo invasive treatments, such as dialysis or even a kidney transplant, which bring along additional side effects and can cause further damage to the body.
Researchers at Bar-Ilan’s Azrieli Faculty of Medicine sought to tackle this global issue and thus joined forces with teams from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, the University of Houston, and the pharmaceutical company Equillium to develop a new targeted therapy. The study’s findings, which were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, show that the novel treatment inhibited specific immune cells and was effective in improving kidney inflammation in animal models.
Many different types of immune cells are involved in the mechanisms that target and damage organs in lupus – chief among them being T-cells, which affect the kidney by interacting and binding with other cells. T-cells containing the cell surface glycoprotein “CD6’ (the lock) bind with a molecule displayed on other cells known as ‘ALCAM’, causing T-cell activation and subsequent kidney inflammation.
"Up until now, CD6/ALCAM interactions weren't considered relevant or instrumental in lupus nephritis," says Prof. Chaim Putterman, of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University (Safed, Israel) and the Albert Einstein School of Medicine (Bronx, NY), who led the study together with senior co-authors Dr. Cherie Ng and Dr. Chandra Mohan. "The intervention we describe, which targets T-cells rather than multiple immune cell types, can potentially provide physicians with another effective tool for treatment of a difficult and challenging disease."
Bar-Ilan University Professor Chaim Putterman. (credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY) Bar-Ilan University Professor Chaim Putterman. (credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY)
To prevent this damage from taking place, the researchers developed an antibody that disrupted the interaction between CD6 and ALCAM, preventing the T-cells from being activated. Fortunately, the blocking of the CD6/ALCAM pathway significantly therapeutic improved levels of kidney inflammation, and the researchers are moving forward on ways to use T-cell pathway disruption to treat lupus patients.


Tags health bar ilan university medicine scientific study Lupus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis must take responsibility amid Omicron outbreak - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israelis must start taking responsibility for themselves - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Is another Gaza war inevitable? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Meet Mansour Abbas’s radical Jewish adviser - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by