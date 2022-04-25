The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ax-1: Israel's astronaut Eytan Stibbe returns to Earth

The astronauts were originally set to return earlier, but bad weather had forced a delay and meant the astronauts had to spend more time in orbit than they originally planned.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 20:00

Updated: APRIL 25, 2022 20:20
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavor, carrying four astronauts, approaches the International Space Station orbiting the Earth (photo credit: MIKE HOPKINS/NASA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavor, carrying four astronauts, approaches the International Space Station orbiting the Earth
(photo credit: MIKE HOPKINS/NASA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Israel's second-ever astronaut Eytan Stibbe has returned to Earth, successfully landing in the splashdown zone, ending his and three other astronauts' nearly two-week stay in orbit in the historic Axiom mission 1 (Ax-1).

The crew's SpaceX Dragon capsule Endeavor arrived off the coast of Florida just after 8:00 p.m. Israel time following their stay in the International Space Station (ISS). 

The capsule entered the atmosphere at a speed of around 27,000 kilometers per hour (17,000 miles per hour). Friction in the atmosphere drastically slowed the speed of its descent but also brought the Endeavor to temperatures exceeding 1,600 degrees.

It continued its descent, slowing until it reached speeds of just 560 kilometers per hour, allowing them to open the parachutes. By the time it hit the water, it had speeds of just 30 kilometers per hour.

Speedboats immediately surrounded the capsule to make sure everything was in good condition and that there were no unexpected leaks or damages. 

The Ax-1 crew will depart from the spacecraft and undergo medical tests before being taken to Cape Canaveral for further testing, as is typical for space missions.



However, they were finally able to undock from the space station early Monday morning (late Sunday night EST).

Ax-1, led by Houston-based start-up Axiom Space in partnership with SpaceX and NASA, is a historic moment for science and space travel. While other private space ventures like Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Bramson’s Virgin Galactic focus heavily on space tourism, the Ax-1 mission is entirely science-focused.

During his time in orbit, Stibbe conducted 35 Israeli experiments as part of the Rakia mission. These experiments ranged across a wide variety of fields, including testing or demonstrating the viability of certain technologies, observing scientific phenomena, studying mechanisms of theorized concepts and groundbreaking tests on food and agriculture.

This is a developing story.



