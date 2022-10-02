What is a Rock Hyrax, and why do they sing? -study

Hyraxes – medium-sized, plant-eating mammals with soft, grey-brown or yellowish fur that look like a robust, oversized guinea pig or a rabbit with rounded ears and no tail. Native to Africa and the Middle East, the species are common on hills in Israel and have some unpleasant characteristics.

They bite, can spread rabies and – when bitten by sandflies – can transmit a parasite, causing a disease characterized by irregular bouts of fever, weight loss, enlargement of the spleen and liver and anemia that could be fatal if left untreated.

Their redeeming feature is that the males sing beautiful courting songs to female hyraxes. A new study on animal behavior that involved researchers from Bar-Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan has linked reproductive success in male rock hyraxes to their ability to maintain rhythm during songs. “Male hyraxes that sing more frequently tend to have more surviving offspring,” said Prof. Lee Koren, of BIU’s Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences who initiated the study with Dr. Eli Geffen.

It has just been published in the British Ecological Society’s Journal of Animal Ecology under the title “Male rock hyraxes that maintain an isochronous song rhythm achieve higher reproductive success.”

One only needs to take a look at the adoring fans of famous musicians from the Beatles to the Red Hot Chili Peppers to realize that being rhythmically skilled is a desirable trait. In male rock hyraxes, singing frequency and rhythm (nonrandom temporal structure) could be seen as indicators of individual quality by potential mates – signaling information about their health and suitability as a partner.

A male rock hyrax in Ein Gedi Nature Reserve (credit: Amiyaal Ilani)

How was the research conducted?

To investigate the role of rhythm in mammalian courtship songs, the scientists observed the daily morning activity of hyrax communities between 2002 and 2013 at the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve near the Dead Sea. The researchers captured information about the hyraxes’ location, behaviors and vocalizations while recording the identities of their nearest neighbors. Genetic information for each hyrax was then analyzed in the lab alongside audio recordings.

“Male hyraxes that sing more frequently tend to have more surviving offspring. Song rhythms and stability are related to reproductive success and thus potentially hold information about individual quality,” said Koren.

Unlike many other animals known to communicate through song, hyraxes usually sing alone. “Their songs have regional dialects so individuals living in proximity sing more similarly to each other. They tend to sing in crescendo (getting louder as the song progresses) and reach peak complexity towards the end of their songs, maybe to keep the audience engaged and listening to the signals,” said Dr. Vlad Demartsev, who collected the data for this study while at Tel Aviv University (TAU) and is now a postdoctoral researcher in the biology department at the University of Konstanz and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior.

“We have been studying hyraxes for the past 20 years and have previously found several patterns in their songs that are common features of human language and music,” added Demartsev.

Rythem in the nature

Rhythm plays a crucial role in the communication of some animals. Acoustic courtship displays have been described in fish, insects, frogs and mammals. Nevertheless, bird songs remain the most widespread and best-described examples, with signal diversity, rate, complexity and consistency shown to be attractive to the opposite sex.

While in comparison to bird songs mammalian vocal displays are usually less elaborate, there are several mammalian species that produce acoustic displays that can be defined as songs, due to their syntactic and structural complexity. One assumption is that rhythm has evolved so that animals that call in groups can better synchronize their songs – like musicians in a band or singers in a choir.

Hyraxes have an eight-month long gestation period, with the pups being born in March and April. A female will usually give birth to one to four pups, and the groups engages= in limited communal care such as babysitting and predator defense. Despite this, on average only 10% of the pups survive the first year, whereas the juvenile and adult survival rate is less than 75%.

Since certain physiological ailments may have a negative effect on the ability of hyraxes to produce precise, rhythmic calls, the researchers suggest male hyrax courtship song rhythm could be an indicator of health and suitability as mates to prospective female partners.

Rhythm has now been shown to act as an advertisement for individual quality in some species, while in others it helps in coordinating signals from different individuals within a group. However, the researchers said it is not yet known if different rhythmic patterns are used for these two different functions.