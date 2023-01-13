The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Science

33+ million-year-old fossil flower found encased in amber - study

Researchers believe the flower could originate from an ancient plant called Stewartia kowalewskii.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 03:04

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2023 03:07
Fossil flower of Symplocos kowalewskii (Symplocaceae) from Baltic amber – to date, by far the largest floral inclusion discovered from any amber. (photo credit: CAROLA RADKE, MFN (MUSEUM FÜR NATURKUNDE BERLIN))
Fossil flower of Symplocos kowalewskii (Symplocaceae) from Baltic amber – to date, by far the largest floral inclusion discovered from any amber.
(photo credit: CAROLA RADKE, MFN (MUSEUM FÜR NATURKUNDE BERLIN))

New photographs of the largest-known fossilized flower preserved in amber were published on Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

As the flower was encased in amber, it measures 28 millimeters in length. The flower dates to between 38 million and 33.9 million years ago during the Late Eocene era and was first described in 1872. Researchers believe it could originate from an ancient plant called Stewartia kowalewskii.

The authors of the peer-reviewed study, Christa-Charlotte Hofmann and Eva-Maria Sadowski, reanalyzed the flower and extracted pollen from it. They found that the flower is likely closely related to the Asian species of Symplocos. They proposed a new name for the flower: Symplocos kowalewskii.

Symplocos (credit: PHILIPP FRANZ VON SIEBOLD AND JOSEPH GERHARD ZUCCARINI/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Symplocos (credit: PHILIPP FRANZ VON SIEBOLD AND JOSEPH GERHARD ZUCCARINI/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Why is the fossil flower so large?

Hofmann and Sadowski suggested that the unusually large size of the flower is probably due to a large resin outpouring that would have encased it. This resin would have helped prevent organisms from growing on the flower.

The researchers noted that fossil flowers of Symplocos are rare; there are only 2 confirmed species: Symplocos bureauana Sap. and Symplocos subspicata.

“This fossil represents the first record of Symplocaceae from Baltic amber and supports affinities of its flora to evergreen broadleaved and mixed mesophytic forests of present-day East and Southeast Asia.”

Study

"This fossil represents the first record of Symplocaceae from Baltic amber and supports affinities of its flora to evergreen broadleaved and mixed mesophytic forests of present-day East and Southeast Asia," the researchers said.

"The rarity of such large-sized flower inclusions is likely due to the size of the resin outpouring and its properties, which might affect the embedding of plant organs," they added.



Tags science scientific study fossil research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by