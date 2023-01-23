The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Science

Scientists' study of rubble pile asteroids can help save the Earth - study

Ruble pile asteroids are far more common and durable than previously believed, but it does mean that using nuclear weapons could safely stop an impact.

By AARON REICH
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 22:00

Updated: JANUARY 23, 2023 22:03
Asteroid Itokawa, a massive 500-kilometer-wide rubble pile asteroid (Illustrative). (photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)
Asteroid Itokawa, a massive 500-kilometer-wide rubble pile asteroid (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

Could the fact that asteroids may not be single monolithic masses of rock but rather are essentially big piles of rubble in any way help scientists protect the Earth from being devastated by an asteroid impact? According to a new study, it turns out that answer is yes.

The study in question, led by scientists from Curtin University, focused on the 500-kilometer-wide asteroid 25143 Itokawa, samples of which were brought back to Earth by the Hayabusa 1 probe launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). 

The findings of this study were published in the peer-reviewed academic journal PNAS.

What are rubble pile asteroids?

A rubble pile is a term in astronomy for any celestial body, like an asteroid that is a literal pile of rubble, rather than a single dense rock.

These types of asteroids are formed when an asteroid or moon gets smashed to pieces, only for self-gravitation to slowly pull the pieces of rubble back together.

Asteroid Itokawa grain with scale. (credit: Celia Mayers / Curtin University) Asteroid Itokawa grain with scale. (credit: Celia Mayers / Curtin University)

These asteroids also sometimes have another tell-tale sign: Shape.

Essentially, whenever one of these rubble pile asteroids passes by another even larger object, the gravitational pull will cause the loose rubble in the asteroid to shift around, essentially changing its shape.

What is especially interesting about them is that while rubble piles had been hypothesized to exist for years, it wasn't until recently that new evidence seems to indicate that they are far more common than previously believed.

For example, it isn't just Itokawa that has since been shown to be a rubble pile asteroid. 

The massive nearly one-kilometer-long asteroid 162173 Ryugu, a sample of which was brought back to Earth by JAXA's Hayabusa2 mission, is also thought to be a rubble pile.

This is also the case for the 500-meter-wide asteroid 101955 Bennu, which NASA took a sample from with its OSIRIS-REx mission. At the time, the NASA spacecraft actually touched onto the surface of the asteroid and nearly sunk in through the surface.

Another notable asteroid thought to be a rubble pile is Dimorphos, a 170-meter-wide asteroid that was smashed into by a specially designed spacecraft as part of NASA's groundbreaking Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission, which itself was an attempt at testing planetary defense against asteroid impacts.

The fact that these asteroids are rubble piles doesn't mean they are soft and harmless. These are still massive collections of rocks and minerals that have incredibly high mass. As such, an impact event from one of these asteroids would still be absolutely devastating to the planet.

How does knowing this help keep the Earth safe?

The study in question examined Itokawa and found that it seems that not only are rubble pile asteroids numerous, but they are also very old and very resilient.

Monolithic asteroids that are around 500 meters wide and residing in the asteroid belt tend to only survive there just a few hundred thousand years. But Itokawa is much older, having been formed after its parent asteroid was destroyed at least 4.2 billion years ago.

For context, the solar system itself is just around 4.5 billion years old.

So why has this asteroid survived for so long, outlasting so many others of its size?

To put it very simply, the asteroid itself acts as a sort of shock absorber, making it more resilient and very hard to destroy.

Not only that, but consider: The fact that this asteroid is so resilient because it's a rubble pile could itself infer that rubble pile asteroids are far more common than we thought. 

So to sum it up, rubble pile asteroids can be huge. They are very durable and hard to destroy and they are abundant. And many of them, like Itokawa or Bennu, are considered potentially hazardous by NASA, meaning there is a chance they could one day theoretically impact the Earth.

That's the bad news. But here's the good part. 

So asteroids might be rubble piles. How does this help stop an asteroid impact from destroying Earth?

This information has the potential to be a major game-changer for the field of planetary defense, and not in a bad way.

This is because it can help formulate necessary strategies for defending the Earth from an asteroid impact.

Consider the DART Mission. This spacecraft collided into Dimorphos, itself a rubble pile, and successfully managed to alter its trajectory. This means that planetary defense methods using deflection can still work.

However, it does still make a kinetic impact far less effective and efficient.

In addition, a flaw in the DART system has always been timing. There needs to be a considerable amount of time before the asteroid's path can be altered enough to avert a collision, and there is always a chance we might not see it in time. 

But the fact that more asteroids are rubble piles presents an option that was previously cast aside as unfeasible and dangerous: Nukes.

While science fiction movies have often shown a brave team of heroes stopping an asteroid impact by destroying it with nuclear weapons, scientists have long considered this to be a terrible idea. 

This is because, aside from issues of timing, this would only serve to shatter the asteroid, which would in turn send hundreds of thousands of smaller asteroids hurtling into the Earth and causing massive damage. 

But if rubble pile asteroids are as resilient as they seem to be, that won't actually be an issue.

Instead, a nuclear blast could itself be used as a deflection by taking advantage of the asteroid's shock-absorber-like qualities. 

The force of the nuclear blast would ripple through the asteroid and push it aside, but the asteroid's own durability would keep the pieces of the rubble pile from falling off and fragmenting as a result.

This is something that needs further study and testing, but it does show that using nuclear weapons to defend the Earth from an asteroid may still be a feasible and reasonable option.



Tags Nuclear nuclear bomb space science NASA scientific study asteroid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

German court seeks to force COVID-19 vaccine on Holocaust survivor

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center in Valley Stream, New York
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by