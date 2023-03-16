The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Sucralose, a sweetener about 600 times sweeter than sugar, can be detected in humans following its consumption in food or drinks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 01:42

Updated: MARCH 16, 2023 01:49
Mice [Illustrative] (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Mice [Illustrative]
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Sucralose, a popular artificial sweetener has become a household staple, allowing people to sweeten their food and drinks without additional calories or sugar

In response to concerns raised about the long-term effects of regular sweetener consumption, researchers at London's Francis Crick Institute, a biomedical research center, looked into the effects that sucralose can have on the immune system. 

In a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature, scientists explained that sucralose is about 600 times sweeter than sugar and can be detected in humans following its consumption in food or drinks.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), according to the study, established the maximum acceptable daily amount of sucralose ingested to be 15mg per kilogram of body weight. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set it at 5mg per kilogram. With these parameters in mind, researchers conducted their experiments on mice using allometric dose conversion, which is based on body surface area. 

Sugar (credit: INGIMAGE) Sugar (credit: INGIMAGE)

Previous Sucralose research

According to the report, previous research into sucralose has revealed that a high dose can have either pro-inflammatory or anti-inflammatory effects on the body. 

To test the effects of sucralose on the immune system, researchers at the Crick Institute examined various immune responses in mice when given various doses of sucralose and compared them to a chemically unrelated sweetener- sodium saccharin. They introduced red blood cells from sheep into the mice's systems in order to elicit an immune response. 

Scientists found that all groups which received sucralose doses had notably lower T-cell proliferation rates. T-cells are an important type of white blood cell and play a central role in adaptive immune response. This T-cell reduction was not seen in mice given non-sucralose sweeteners. 

Although the test was done on mice, the study authors implied that this could have serious implications for human health.  



Tags science scientific study immune system
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by