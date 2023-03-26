The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

Get your telescopes ready, five planets to align on Monday

Scientists recommend finding a clear view of the western horizon and using binoculars to view the planets.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 04:27
This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away. (photo credit: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI)/Wikimedia Commons)
This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
(photo credit: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI)/Wikimedia Commons)

On March 27, 2023, Mercury, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Uranus will align and display themselves in a row across the night sky. 

Annually, March is a time that all 110 deep-sky objects, cataloged by French astronomer Charles Messier, become visible, according to science media outlet Space.com. Deep-sky objects are classified as any astronomical body that not part of a solar system. 

In honor of the French astronomer, amateur astronomers worldwide will be participating in the Messier Marathon this week. During this time, they try to spot as many of the 110 objects as possible. 

How to get the best experience

It is recommended that those wishing to partake in the occasion find an observational site with a clear view of the western horizon, according to Space.com.  

The site also recommends the use of binoculars that are 7x magnification and either 33mm diameter or 50mm diameter (7 x 35 or 7 x 50). 

bibi binoculars 311 (credit: AP)bibi binoculars 311 (credit: AP)

The viewing time is short, so advance preparation is crucial. The planets will be viewable approximately 20-25 minutes after the sun has set. 

Identifying the planets

The first two planets to appear will both shine brightly. Although Mercury will shine only slightly less brightly than the brightest star Sirius, according to Space.com. 

Mercury will slowly be moving away from the sun, which should make it more visible.

To the left of Mercury, Jupiter will be shining twice as brightly. However, Jupiter will move toward the sun, which may obstruct the view.

Venus will be slowly rising for spectators in the western hemisphere, making it easy to identify. In a few months from now, Venus will be viewable only an hour after sunset, according to Space.com.

Mercury and Jupiter will swap positions on this date, according to science news outlet LiveScience.com.

To identify Mars, look for a fat crescent shape to the left of the moon. The yellow-orange color is a further helpful identifier. 

Venus and Mars may both be viewable without binoculars or any lenses, according to LiveScience.com.

To the left of Mars, the M35 star cluster of the Gemini Twins constellation will be viewable. The cluster will appear as big as the moon, according to Space.com.

Uranus will be visible, although much trickier than the others to see, to the upper left of Venus. There should be a slight green tint to the planet, according to Space.com.

Next to Uranus, Neptune will be visible. It will be the most distant from the sun, according to Space.com.



Tags space Mars Venus planet Astronomy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by