The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

UAE launches Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt

The mission would extend 10 times past that of the Mars mission, with a total estimated travel distance of 5 billion Kilometers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 03:33
An H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Mars explore, rises into the air after blasting off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan, in this (photo credit: KYODO/VIA REUTERS)
An H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Mars explore, rises into the air after blasting off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan, in this
(photo credit: KYODO/VIA REUTERS)

The United Arab Emirates announced plans to send a spaceship to the solar system’s main asteroid belt, adding that they hoped to have the ship ready to launch by 2028.

The spaceship will be named MBR, after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“This mission is a follow up and a follow on the Mars mission, where it was the first mission to Mars from the region told Al-Arabia.” Mohsen al-Awadhi, program director of the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt. “We’re creating the same thing with this mission. That is, the first mission ever to explore these seven asteroids in specific and the first of its kind when it’s looked at from the grand tour aspect.”

The mission would extend 10 times past that of the Mars mission, with a total estimated travel distance of 5 billion Kilometers.

The architects of the mission are aiming to design a spacecraft able to travel at 33,000 kilometres per hour, according to Al-Arabiya. The mission will likely take seven years to explore six asteroids.

An H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Mars explore, lifts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 2 (credit: KYODO/VIA REUTERS)An H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Mars explore, lifts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 2 (credit: KYODO/VIA REUTERS)

The goals of the space mission

The scientists hope that the mission will give more insight into the development of life, as the craft is planned to land on a rare asteroid named Justitia in 2034, which contains organic compounds. Water has been found on similar asteroids.

“It’s one of the two reddest objects in the asteroid belt, and scientists don’t really understand why it’s so red,” said Hoor Al-Maazmi, a space science researcher at the UAE space agency to Al-Arabiya. “There are theories about it being originally from the Kuiper Belt and where there’s much more red objects there. So that’s one thing that we can study because it has the potential for it to be water rich as well.”

“The Emirates Asteroid Belt Exploration Mission is the first mission of its kind to explore asteroids in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter and to land on an asteroid. The spacecraft's design, full mission phases, science goals, and pivotal role in advancing our understanding of our solar system are revealed,” the UAE Space Agency tweeted.

 

UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted “Praise be to God, we launched at Qasr Al Watan the scientific details of one of our most important projects in the field of space, "The Emirates Project to Explore the Asteroid Belt". The project will last 13 years.. 6 years for development and 7 years for an exploration journey.. during which the UAE spacecraft MBR Explorer will travel 5 billion kilometers bypassing Mars to explore 7 asteroids and land on the last asteroid in 2034.. "

"The UAE project to explore the asteroid belt is a huge national scientific project.. and a unique global research and knowledge project.. It will include the establishment of private Emirati companies in space technology, the establishment of a ground control center for deep space missions, and the training of new Emirati cadres in this sector.. The vehicle will travel 10 times more than the Hope Probe.  "

"The Emirates can fly far in space for five billion kilometers for one reason: it is its belief in its youth and its empowerment of its children.. and whoever does not believe in the capabilities of our ambitious Emirati youth in all sectors needs to review himself and review his love and loyalty to his country..”"



Tags United Arab Emirates space science Spacecraft
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by