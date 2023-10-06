Could a potential solar storm sever global internet access?

In the wake of NASA's cautionary announcement regarding a potential solar storm heading toward Earth, social media recently buzzed with claims that global internet access would be severed within a week.

These reports instilled anxiety in many internet users, who dreaded the potential ramifications.

NASA: Reports unfounded

However, NASA swiftly quashed these rumors with by stating that all reports of a worldwide internet disconnection are unfounded speculations and that no credible threats or evidence support the notion of an impending internet compromise.

Credit: INGIMAGE

Speculation regarding a worldwide internet shutdown initially surfaced earlier this year following NASA's solar storm alert. Solar storms involve bursts of magnetic energy from the sun that can disrupt electricity and telecommunications networks. Nevertheless, instances of solar flares potent enough to disrupt the internet are exceedingly rare.

NASA: Rely on reputable sources

In light of NASA's decisive response, it can be concluded that the rumors surrounding a global internet disconnection lack credibility. The agency emphasized the importance of relying on reputable sources for information and affirmed that there are no discernible threats or evidence pointing toward imminent internet failures. This reassurance should allow both individuals and business owners to rest easy.