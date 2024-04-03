New BGU study finds 'arms race' between bacteria leads to positive impacts in various fields

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) scientists who are working to reduce the amount of methane gas emitted by cows and other ruminant animals and minimize greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere are now monitoring the delicate balance between beneficial bacteria and harmful bacteria for the environment and the organism.

The groundbreaking research's findings have just been published in the prestigious journal Nature Microbiology under the title “Plasmid-encoded toxin defense mediates mutualistic microbial interactions.” Prof. Itzik Mizrahi and colleagues in BGU’s life sciences department in the School of Sustainability and Climate Change wrote the paper.

The new scientific principle they identified reminds them of geopolitical relations—creating a terrible balance between the good (bacteria) and the bad (bacteria). In other words, it is a relationship of fruitful economic trade alongside a Cold War that is avoided by a balance of threats of offensive weapons and defensive weapons between the opposing sides.

Study finds an 'arms race' between bacteria

Mizrahi is an ecological microbiologist whose groundbreaking research deals with the study and attempt to change the composition of the intestinal bacteria in cows. “The existence of this defense system enables the development of a positive relationship between the bacteria; that is, they still try to kill each other, but the very arms race allows them to ‘trade’ elements that are important to both and contribute to them,” he explained.

A toxin commonly found in the digestive system is responsible for maintaining balance and is from the "production line" products of probiotic bacteria. The toxin acts against different bacterial species and is neutralized by a defense system activated by rival species of bacteria.

“The interesting thing is that bacteria that are fighting each other simultaneously maintain a positive relationship in which they benefit from the products of the opposing species,” he explained.

This research has many implications and applications for our daily lives – from nutrition and taking medicine to the areas of food sustainability, environment, renewable energy, and economics. An example of one of the prominent applications of the research is, as mentioned, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by ruminant animals.