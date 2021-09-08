How an asteroid can fizz like a comet - study

The Phaethon asteroid (also known as the 3200 Phaethon) can reportedly vent sodium vapor when it orbits close enough to the sun, according to a study published in the Planetary Science Journal last month.
The study states how the asteroid could present activity similar to a comet while in orbit.
The primary difference between asteroids and comets is that the latter contains lots of different ices, whereas asteroids are mainly made of rock.
The icy surfaces vaporize when a comet heats up while getting close to the sun. As for the Phaethon asteroid, in particular, the Planetary Science Journal states that this is due to sodium that the asteroid contains as it orbited around Mercury when the asteroid's surface is heated by the sun to such an extent where sodium may be fizzing from the asteroid into outer space.
It was previously thought that asteroids lost their sodium when meteoroids broke away from the asteroid as small pieces of debris. Now the researchers behind this study believe that an asteroid's sodium can vaporize if close enough to the sun and fizz into deep space.