Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

A large asteroid the size of the Washington Monument is heading for Earth in late December that, if it impacts, would cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb, according to NASA's asteroid tracker.

Known as 2018 AH, this asteroid is estimated to range around 190 meters in size and is set to pass by the Earth on December 27.

The asteroid is unlikely to hit the planet, however, and is set to pass by at a distance of over 4.5 million kilometers away. For comparison, the distance between the Earth and the Moon is around 384,000 kilometers.

But this asteroid has come by Earth before - and at a much closer distance.

Back in 2018, 2018 AH flew past the planet the planet at a distance of 296,758 kilometers, closer than the Moon is to Earth. It had gone unnoticed due to how dim it was, and scientists didn't properly see it coming.

An asteroid is seen crashing into the Earth in this artistic rendering of an asteroid impact. (credit: PIXABAY)

Since that time, no asteroid of such size has come so close to the Earth before, and none are ever expected to until 2028, when the massive nearly kilometer-long 153814 (2001 WN5) will arrive, though it won't hit the planet either and is set to pass at a distance of around 249,000 kilometers.

But what would happen if an asteroid the size of 2018 AH struck the Earth?

Ordinarily, it can be difficult to accurately guess, as size often varies. But in this case, astronomers happen to have a very good idea of exactly how destructive it would be, because something like this happened before.

The last time an asteroid struck the planet was in 2013 in Russia, when a 17 meter asteroid exploded in the atmosphere. But the last impact from an asteroid this big was in 1908 above the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Russia, in what has now become known as the Tunguska event.

This asteroid is believed to have been around the same size as 2018 AH, if not smaller.

When the asteroid impacted, it produced a massive 12 megaton explosion, causing widespread destruction for thousands of kilometers as it exploded in the air several kilometers above the area.

The death toll from this event was extremely low, and only around three people are thought to have been killed in it, due to how remote and sparsly populated the region was. But the damage was still evident, with around 80 million rees completely flattened, winds of around 27 kilometers a second bursting around and a loud noise heard far and wide. Tremors and air waves were felt as far away as even Washington, DC and Indonesia.

The few eyewitness accounts that did exist recounted the terrifying explosion, strong winds, tremors and incredibly loud noises.

"The sky split in two and fire appeared high and wide over the forest," one testimony recounted from a man around 65 kilometers south of the explosion. "The split in the sky grew larger, and the entire northern side was covered with fire. At that moment I became so hot that I couldn't bear it as if my shirt was on fire; from the northern side, where the fire was, came strong heat. I wanted to tear off my shirt and throw it down, but then the sky shut closed, and a strong thump sounded, and I was thrown a few meters. I lost my senses for a moment, but then my wife ran out and led me to the house. After that such noise came, as if rocks were falling or cannons were firing, the Earth shook, and when I was on the ground, I pressed my head down, fearing rocks would smash it. When the sky opened up, hot wind raced between the houses, like from cannons, which left traces in the ground like pathways, and it damaged some crops. Later we saw that many windows were shattered, and in the barn, a part of the iron lock snapped."

The Tunguska event is the largest in recorded history - though larger prehistoric ones happened - and is one as well as one of the largest explosions, far more powerful than many nuclear bombs.

If 2018 AH hit, it could cause something similar.

According to NASA, any asteroid 140 meters in diameter or larger could have a potentially catastrophic impact if it crashed into Earth.

The destructive nature of asteroids, even small ones, is something well-known to experts, with space agencies around the world monitoring for potential catastrophic impacts, as well as researching potential means of stopping them.

One method for possibly stopping the impact of an asteroid is through the use of deflection, which would mean launching something to slightly alter an asteroid's path. The most prominent of these efforts is the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission , the result of efforts by NASA and the Applied Physics Laboratory.

In layman's terms, it means punching an asteroid with a rocket with enough speed to change its direction by a fraction of a percent.