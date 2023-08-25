The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science The Natural World

Mummified bees from time of King Solomon found off coast of Portugal

Many such fossilized cocoons have been found, some going back 100 million years in the fossil record, yet none so far have been found with the preserved body of its occupant still inside.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2023 06:34

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2023 06:58
A honey bee (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A honey bee
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A new study from a joint effort by a number of Portuguese universities and published in the peer-reviewed science journal Papers in Paleontology, has uncovered cocoons of mummified Eucera bees from 3,000 years ago off the coast of Portugal.

This places the mummified bees at around the time of the succession of King Solomon to the Davidic Monarchy.

"The degree of preservation of these bees is so exceptional that we were able to identify not only the anatomical details that determine the type of bee, but also its sex and even the supply of monofloral pollen left by the mother when she built the cocoon"

Carlos Neto de Carvalho, scientific coordinator of Geopark Naturtejo

The bees appear to have died still inside their cocoons from which they hatch and decomposed in a unique way which left the skeletons of the insects completely unharmed, a process which normally happens quickly due to the organic compounds found within their bodies.

"The degree of preservation of these bees is so exceptional that we were able to identify not only the anatomical details that determine the type of bee, but also its sex and even the supply of monofloral pollen left by the mother when she built the cocoon," Carlos Neto de Carvalho, scientific coordinator of Geopark Naturtejo, and collaborating researcher at Instituto Dom Luiz, at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon said.

Researchers discovered thousands of these cocoons per square meter. Andrea Baucon, one of the co-authors of the study and a Paleontologists at the University of Siena mentioned how many such fossilized cocoons have been found, some going back 100 million years in the fossil record, yet none so far have been found with the preserved body of its occupant still inside.

BEEWISE FOUNDERS (left to right) Hillel Schreier, Eliyah Radzyner, Saar Safra, Yossi Surin, Boaz Petersil. (credit: BEEWISE)BEEWISE FOUNDERS (left to right) Hillel Schreier, Eliyah Radzyner, Saar Safra, Yossi Surin, Boaz Petersil. (credit: BEEWISE)

Bee populations are in crisis on a global scale

Bee populations around the world have been decimated in recent decades owing to a mixture of farming practices and climate change. The researchers hope that by studying bees from so long ago, clues may be found as to possible solutions for our own bee armageddon today.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by