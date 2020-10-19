75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election

According to a poll commissioned by the American Jewish Committee, 75 percent of those polled said they were voting for Biden, the former vice president under former President Barack Obama, and just 22% said they were voting for incumbent president Donald Trump.

Trump’s approval rating amongst US Jews was similar, with 22% saying they think Trump has taken the US in a good direction, compared to 77% who disagreed.

The poll was conducted by the SSRS company on a sample of 1,334 US Jews above the age of 18 between Sept. 9 and Oct.4 with a margin of error of 4.2%.

Respondents to the poll rated the COVID-19 pandemic as the most important factor in the decision to vote for in the election, followed by the candidates’ health care plans, the economy, inter-societal relations, crime, and foreign affairs.

And around three quarters of respondents said that Biden would deal with major issues facing the country better than Trump, apart from “strengthening US - Israel relations” where only 54% of respondents said Biden would be better, compared to 42% saying Trump would do better.

