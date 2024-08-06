Jewish Democratic Council confident VP pick Tim Walz will have strong support from Jewish voters

Leaders of the Jewish Democratic Council of America were quick to praise Vice President Kamala Harris for choosing Minnesota Gov.

Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday morning, hours before the current vice president and vice president hopeful will make their first appearance together on stage at a rally in Philadelphia.

Former Florida Congressman and JDCA Chair Ron Klein, in a statement, said Harris made "an exceptional choice" by selecting Walz as her running mate.

"Having been elected at the same time and served in Congress with Tim Walz, I can attest to the fact that Tim Walz has taken on Republican extremists before and won," Klein said. "And we’re confident that he and Vice President Harris will do so again this November with the strong support of Jewish American voters.” U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she departs to return to Washington, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Beth Kieffer Leonard, a JDCA board member from Minnesota, said that as a Minnesotan, she can attest to the fact that Walz has always supported the Jewish community, building strong ties and partnerships with Jewish Americans.

JDCA endorses Tim Walz for VP

"We are confident he will continue to do so as vice president and are proud of his strong record supporting Israel and combating antisemitism," she said in the statement. "Governor Walz has stood with the Jewish community on every key issue and supported Israel at every point while in public office.”

JDCA Halie Soifer noted that Walz has stood with the Jewish community since October 7, calling him an "outspoken advocate in the fight against antisemitism."

Soifer said the choice in this election could not be clearer for Jewish Americans, as Harris and Walz align with the vast majority of Jewish voters on every key issue, adding that JDCA is "confident that overwhelming support from Jewish American voters will make the difference in ensuring their victory in November.”