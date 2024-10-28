Over 90% of Jewish, Israeli Americans say candidates’ stance on Israel impacts their vote - survey

A recent survey by the Israeli-American Council (IAC) reveals that 91% of Jewish and Israeli Americans consider candidates' positions on Israel crucial when voting.

This “Voices of Our Community” survey, conducted from March to May 2024, highlights the deepening ties between these communities, with a significant focus on shared values and their connection to Israel amid rising global antisemitism.

The survey, conducted by Midgam Research & Consulting, involved 1,482 respondents—772 Israeli-Americans and 710 Jewish-Americans without Israeli backgrounds—yielding a margin of error of 2.5%.

With 93% of respondents affirming that Israel is integral to their Jewish identity, the results reveal an intensifying commitment to Israel that transcends geographic distance.

Nearly all respondents (97%) expressed a profound sense of belonging to Israel, while 86% emphasized the essential role of Israeli-Americans in fostering stronger ties between American Jews and Israel.

Beyond their personal and communal ties, these groups are also actively involved in political discourse.

A vast majority, 93%, expressed an interest in US policies related to Israel. Many vote decisions are increasingly linked to candidates' support for Israel, underscoring the solid political considerations tied to their shared heritage and values.

Community involvement and opportunities for growth

While the survey illustrates a high level of commitment, it also highlights potential areas for enhanced community engagement.

Only 25% of respondents reported feeling deeply involved in their communities, indicating room for growth in outreach and participation within the Israeli-American and Jewish-American populations.

Additionally, 82% of respondents reported donating to Israeli causes over the past year, with 96% of parents expressing the importance of their children identifying as Jewish.

Concerns about antisemitism also featured prominently in the survey, with 52% of participants stating they had encountered antisemitic or anti-Zionist incidents, a marked increase, particularly among Israeli-Americans, compared to previous years.

These experiences reflect a global rise in antisemitism that has prompted renewed solidarity among Jewish and Israeli-American communities.

IAC CEO Elan Carr commented, “Since October 7, we have witnessed a renewed commitment from Jewish-American families.

Both Israeli and non-Israeli Jewish Americans are part of one community with shared heritage and challenges.

Together, we become stronger and more resilient, capable of overcoming our obstacles.”

The survey also underscored the strong familial and cultural ties linking respondents to Israel.

Eighty-two percent reported having relatives in Israel, and nearly 80% stated they feel a responsibility to defend Israel’s image when speaking to non-Jewish Americans.

Meanwhile, 96% of parents prioritized their children’s Jewish identity, and many emphasized the importance of Hebrew language and Jewish education, with the majority opting for Jewish day schools for their children.