Behind the ballot: Jewish residents of Queens share their voting intentions

Queens, NY, home to over 150,000 Jews- nearly half of New York's Jewish population- has been a center of political engagement this election. As the country faces a crucial moment in its history, many voters in this diverse borough are heading to the polls with a sense of urgency that goes beyond just a political party. This election has prompted Jewish voters to weigh deeply personal issues that are affecting their communities both in America and abroad.

We spoke with several residents in Queens' predominantly Jewish neighborhoods to understand their motivations and concerns ahead of Election Day. What we found was a complex mix of issues, ranging from rising antisemitism on college campuses to the safety and security of Israel to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. For many, this election is about much more than partisan loyalty- it is about ensuring the safety and future of their families and communities.

This year, more Jewish voters than ever seem to feel compelled to cast their ballots; this has become especially notable in the midst of the ongoing violence and hostage crises stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.

An anonymous voter expressed that “American Jews have the concern of antisemitism in America and around the world, and certainly the safety and security in Israel. To talk about the problem of antisemitism at home, colleges are swarming with anti-Israel protesters, and that is spilling over to affect the security of Jewish students. Administrations have done nothing to help these students. Regarding the safety of Israelis, Trump has done a lot of things to protect Israel and help defund terrorist proxies in the Middle East, but the Harris administration has done the opposite. It is clear who we should vote for.”

For others, the health of the country’s economy and the safety of the city are just as pressing. Edward Wagner, a resident of Jamaica Estates, explained, “Issues Jews are facing coming into this election are support and help for Israel when they need it most. It’s important the American administration gives them what they need. Israel is on the top of my list, but also the economy and safety in the city.” Wagner also spoke on the importance of trust in leadership: “What’s most important is the candidate follows through, has a record of following through, and is not just speaking gibberish for the election, especially regarding Israel. I have a big affinity for Israel, I want to eventually relocate there with my family and want to make sure I have a country to go to.” Polling place on Main Street, Queens. (credit: Rebecca Szlechter)

Residents also voice concerns about crime, economic uncertainty

These concerns are not the only thing voters have expressed. Across Queens, voters voiced anxiety about rising crime rates, economic uncertainty, and the overall state of the country. While Israel’s security is clearly a priority for many, voters are also worried about other issues facing their communities.

While many Jewish voters in Queens align with Trump on Israel, there is also significant criticism of the Biden administration's handling of the situation. “Harris was essentially anointed by a small group to run in the Democratic Party. Her focus seems to be on issues like illegal immigration and small groups, like those under the DEI umbrella, but not on the broader concerns of the general population,” one concerned voter commented.

It’s clear that voters in Queens and across America are looking for a leader who can provide not only a strong defense of Israel but also address the pressing challenges at home.