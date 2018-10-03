Tourism Ministry

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“We are not preventing anything. But, of course, we give incentives and encourage those who sell Israel, not those who sell other products.”
By MAX SCHINDLER
Trial of former prime minister resumes; prosecution alleges Olmert failed to report donations to the State Comptroller.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Stars of hit TV show land in Ben-Gurion Airport in time for celebrations; actors plan to visit Jerusalem, Dead Sea.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Ministry survey shows highest tourist satisfaction with archeological sites and guides.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Of the tourists who arrived in November, 282,000 spent more than one night in Israel, up 1% from November 2010.
By GLOBES/ANAT COHEN
Campaign will highlight sites in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, Tel Aviv and Eilat, as well as tourist areas in the Galilee and the Negev.
By SAPIR PERETZ/GLOBES
Meseznikov: "Bringing tourists back from Scandinavia, is an important platform in the Tourism Ministry’s activities in the near future.”
By BEN HARTMAN
Israeli government goes "high tech"; Tourism Ministry gets its own iPhone app.
By DAVID SHAMAH
Visitors to Israel cannot help noticing that a few hotels may have lost their shiny new look.
By LEON HARRIS
Currently Wizz Air has 18 routes serving both Ben-Gurion and Ovda airports.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Travelers in Poland who wish to experience Israel will now find more ways to fly to Tel Aviv this summer.
Analysis: Tourism professionals hope Stas Meseznikov’s successor as minister will be "as good as he was."
Three US citizens arrested during demonstration against passing Mount Meron to Tourism Ministry.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Ce secteur d’activité doit revoir sa copie afin d’accueillir plus de visiteurs étrangers
By DAVID BRINN
Public can now vote on what shape the NIS 833 million rehabilitation of the Dead Sea will take in the coming years.
Treatment of foreigners may come at expense of local patients, Knesset research center report finds.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Tourism Ministry and Channel 2 News are launching competition in which national and international public can vote for seven favorite sites.
By SHARON UDASIN
Tourism Ministry iPhone app will find user's location and let them receive fast, updated information on sites, tours and events in immediate area.
New app will find user's location and let them receive fast and updated information on sites, tours and events going on in immediate area.
By YONI COHEN
A Christian holy place and a unique historic site preserving millennia-old agricultural terraces.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
Specific references to resort city removed after Israeli complaint.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tourism Ministry preferred to get the issue out of the headlines.
By RON FRIEDMAN AND JONNY PAUL
"People are up in the air, so to speak," say relieved returnees.
Participants in first ever course will get managerial positions in the ministry with hopes of later being posted overseas.
3 million visitors mark expected to be reached by next week, according to data by Tourism Ministry, CBS; over 400,000 visited Israel in October.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
18,000 more hotel rooms needed as record number of visitors expected this year as occupancy rates in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv neared 90% in October.
Tourism Minister Stas Misezhnikov formally invited the miners and their spouses to visit Israel on a spiritual journey this Christmas.
Tourism Ministry to launch an NIS 40 million advertising campaign; aimed at countries showing an interest in Israel as a tourism destination.
Tourism Ministry begins a process aimed at establishing an objective ranking system for hotel quality and service by the end of 2012.
Tourism Minister Misezhnikov upset that work stoppage comes at height of Israel's best ever tourism year; calls on Steinitz to negotiate deal asap.
Meseznikov: Gov’t investment in tourism industry will create thousands of new jobs, boost economy
Campaign takes advantage of Turkey boycott.
Site shows videos of Border Patrol officers shooting rubber bullets at demonstrators in Bil'in.
By HAVIV RETTIG GUR
Tourism minister calls allegations slanderous and bordering on libel.
“This is the beginning of this struggle, and we have our first victory in hand,” said Israeli Women’s Network director Michal Gera Margaliot.
By JEREMY SHARON
Throughout its 22-year history, the trail has not included Jerusalem nor crossed the Green Line into sites in Area C of the West Bank.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Excluding “day-trippers”, tourism numbers have gone up since 2014 Gaza war.
The State Attorney’s Office will request a 15-month prison sentence and a NIS 70,000 fine for Stas Meseznikov's crimes.
Tourism Minister Yariv Levin has raged against the Supreme Court from the day he entered politics, and he doesn’t plan to stop until the ‘constitutional revolution’ is reversed.
The Ministry of Tourism says the number of tourists to Israel is rising but it does not include day-trippers.
Anyone around the world is invited to vote in the competition, and choose from the 63 countries marketing themselves as premiere destinations.
By AMY SPIRO
Despite the lone-wolf attacks, Israel continues to experience a record number of visitors.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
With the summer tourism season underway, the trend shows no signs of slowing down.
Some 349,000 foreigners visited during April – a record and an increase of 38% over the same period last year.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Five photographers with big online followings set to tour the country next week.
The Ramot Resort Hotel offers a serene getaway within an activity-laden environment.
By RUTH BELOFF
Tourism Ministry lays out plans to increase the number of tourists entering the country.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Joint committee formulates NIS 40 million plan to finance infrastructure.
How do planners market Jerusalem as attractive?
A festival coordinated by the French Embassy and the Tourism Ministry saw the arrival of 11 top chefs from France to offer tips on the culinary arts.
The decision is based around incidents that include hotel staff removing women wearing burkinis from pools.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Senior representatives participated in recent ceremony marking the reopening of access road to Monastery of St. George.
By JONAH MANDEL
Tourism Ministry to tackle vacationing costs with new regulations easing building requirements for hotel developers.
Hotel prices should drop if Knesset Economic Committee approves new nationwide rating criteria for hotels.
Evidence is 'iron alibi' that shows Katsav did not lie about his whereabouts during alleged rape, lawyer claims.
More than 135 years after the blades stopped turning, windmill will once again grind grains into flour.
The plan will include renovations to tourist infrastructure at the Hamei Zohar and Ein Bokek areas.
Lindenstrauss also says that conditions have improved some; tomb of Rabbi Yochai is ill suited for 1.5 annual visitors.
Tourism minister urges Israelis to keep voting for Dead Sea in int'l contest: "We're closer than ever to victory... We must not be apathetic."
Green groups pleased with suggestions but caution gov’t not to cave in to captains of industry.
Ein Kerem residents claim that development will irrevocably change the character of the neighborhood, discourage certain tourists.
Campaign will push for Dead Sea’s win in the international New 7 Wonders of Nature competition that concludes in November.
Friend of Aleph from the Tourism Ministry: Former president would say, "I dream about you at night," ask her to wear revealing clothing.
By JONAH MANDEL AND LAHAV HARKOV
Goal is to draw Christian pilgrims and provide boost to Arab sector.
Highway, major routes clogged as drivers urged to exercise caution; train en-route to J'lem breaks down due to technical problems.
Former president's lawyer says appeal will focus on "Aleph's" testimony which was swayed by external elements.
Experts at tourism parley say Jerusalem is changing the world’s perception that it is a dangerous place due to terrorism.
Tourism Minister Stas Misezhnikov unveils NIS 45m. campaign to ensure tourists don't get scared from coming to Israel.
Twenty-three of the 33 miners, along with their families, are visiting Israel, country's holy sites as guests of the Tourism Ministry.
Tourism Ministry announces new hotel over objections of the Environmental Protection Ministry.
The ceremony, which celebrates Jesus’s baptism by St. John the Baptist, draws Orthodox Christian pilgrims from around Israel and the world.
Tourism Ministry launches new pilgrimage itinerary promoting Christian tourism to Israel during ceremony at Jerusalem's Eden-Tamir Music Center.
Tourism Ministry releases estimates showing nearly 3.5m. people visited in past year; most tourists Christians; Western Wall most popular site.
Only judges, Katsav, and his attorneys will be present when the verdict is read; press was also banned from testimony in 2009.
Tourism Ministry announces launch of NIS 3 million advertising campaign on Fashion Channel.
Pastor Ribamar Araujo Ladislau arrives on El Al flight from Brazil leading group of 120 evangelical pilgrims; breaks 2008 incoming tourist record.
The concept for the Condé Nast travel feature is "Tel Aviv, the avant-garde city."
Following last month’s Operation Pillar of Defense, which severely harmed tourism, the Tourism Ministry announces it is investing NIS 15 million in a new campaign overseas as well as one in Israel to promote tourism to South.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
"You can even pick up that cute soldier from the beach, but don’t take her home with you. She belongs here and the country still needs her."
By LIAT COLLINS
The Tourism Ministry welcomes its latest leader, the honorable Uzi Landau, representing Yisrael Beytenu.
By MARK FELDMAN
Celebrity Zumba instructor, Tanya Beardsley, is passionate about Israel after her recent first visit.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
Star-studded group of actors travel around the country during week-long tour as guests of Tourism Ministry.
By ELISA MOED, Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR/TRAVELUJAH
Numbers show a jump of 33 percent from same period in 2009; greatest increase in visitors come from Denmark, Ukraine.
Tourism Ministry launches campaigns to encourage travelers from North America and Europe.
By JOSHUA HAMERMAN
Organizers say Palestinian calls for boycott had no effect.
Prize awarded for being the most professional, creative and effective stand among the 200 at the 2010 FITUR tourism exhibition.
2010 expected to end with nearly 3.5 million incoming tourists, an all-time record; Tel Aviv hotels averaged 74% occupancy.
Tourism minister calls on people of all faiths to visit Holy Land; lauds security cooperation in Bethlehem for Christmas.
Holy Land Christmas peak still to come.
Report also states main destination for and origin of flights was Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport, with a total of 55,137 passengers, 59% increase.
International Christian Embassy festivities will add $15-20 million to tourism coffers.
Tourism Ministry looking for people fluent in languages such as Polish, Japanese and Indonesian.
Though there’s still a long way to go, the Tourism Ministry is now allocating NIS 15 million yearly to improving wheelchair accessibility in tourist sites.
By MATT ZALEN
Workers union reaches agreement with Finance, Transportation Ministry representatives to secure pensions; Hisdadrut says all demands met.
Workers union reaches agreement with Treasury, Transportation Ministry representatives to secure pensions; Hisdadrut says all demands met.