car accident

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The driver attempted to flee to the Allenby Bridge, on the border with Jordan, but was arrested by authorities.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The driver attempted to flee to the Allenby Bridge,o border with Jordan but was arrested by authorities.
Security forces neutralize attacker after suspect rams car into guard post and attempts to stab Israeli troops.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
The world is witnessing a new form a terrorism - one that is nearly impossible to prevent.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A Palestinian family’s harrowing account of helping the Ma’aleh Levona crash victims
By ADAM RASGON
One Israeli injured in light condition, attacker shot and in serious condition.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The suspects, arrested in their home and taken for further interrogation, were found in possession of the keys to the vehicle used in the attack.
The headline on Wafa's English-language site reads "Israel Police Shoots [sic], Kills Jerusalemite upon Car Crash."
Autonomous vehicles will dramatically reduce accident fatalities, says Israeli chief scientist.
By NIV ELIS
"My idea of being a Jew is in the alignment of the history of the Jews in Russia."
By REUTERS
Jewish comedian previously said he would have held onto them in an ideal world.
By JTA
Après dix années consécutives de baisse, Israël connaît une recrudescence des accidents
de voiture. A qui la faute ? Les principaux acteurs de la sécurité routière se renvoient la balle
By DAVID BRINN
Après avoir bouleversé le domaine de la sécurité routière, l’entreprise israélienne dessine
la conduite de demain
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Road Safety Authority publishes guidelines for handling dangerous driving scenarios.
By SHARON UDASIN
A report comparing deaths from accidents in Israel to those in other OECD countries reveals that Israel has not succeeded in improving its situation over the years.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Beterem CEO Orly Silbinger worries that the numbers will rise as the numbers are likely to increase when children are at home and outside on their own.
Maor Alonso was killed in the tragic accident on his 18th birthday.
Study: Worldwide, more than 1.2 million traffic fatalities occur yearly, and the lives of pedestrians account for a third of those lost.
By WVU HEALTHCARE AND WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HEA
Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram discuss
how they built Mobileye into a marketleading
global company and how in the
not too distant future driving will be
nothing like it is today.
The dashcam app crowdsources data from its users, serving as a live artificial-intelligence-based messaging system and pre-empts chain reaction crashes.
In Israel, crosswalks are based on an honor system that’s not quite black and white.
By ZIONA GREENWALD
After a severe car accident, magician Kevin Spencer knows what it is like to be disabled; At the Tzamid Festival for artists with special needs, he will showcase the healing powers of his craft.
By BARRY DAVIS
A car was deliberately driven into pedestrians in the Australian city of Melbourne on Thursday, injuring up to 14 people, though the motive was not known, police said.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The two Frenchmen who killed Zeitouni in a hit-and-run in 2011 get trial suspended until Wednesday.
By JOSEPH STRICH
They were making their way south on highway 6 in a convoy of three military jeeps when the truck driver, an east Jerusalem resident, lost control.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The surprising thing is that this is not unusual.
By SARAH LEVI
Israeli police said that after an initial investigation of the scene, it appeared that the Palestinian driver had been speeding.
Camel accidents have taken the lives of fifteen people since 2008 and injured 350 others.
By BEN LYNFIELD
St.-Sgt.-Maj. Yousef Halabi is survived by his parents and three siblings.
By UDI SHAHAM
150 hikers reported rescued from flash flood near Dead Sea riverbed.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
An accident turns violent.
A truck driver's vehicle was struck by debris when the pedestrian bridge collapsed.
The drivers nearby witnessed the event and claimed that they were traveling at speeds of 80 kilometers an hour.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Drivers on Route 60 often attempt to pass each other, sometimes leading to deadly crashes.
Dan Hanegby, an Israeli investment banker, died tragically in a lethal accident in New York City.
The Prime Minister’s Office issued its own report card.
This is the second accident within a year in Romania that took the lives of Israeli medical students.
By HERB KEINON
On Monday four people were killed in a car accident Monday near Karmiel in northern Israel, according to an Magen David Adom spokesperson.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Victims are reportedly still trapped inside at least one of the vehicles.
According to police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld, the unidentified Israeli driver was killed on impact midway through the attempted turn.
Truck driver arrested on suspicion of being under the influence.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
357 people killed on roads in 2015; European report also points to worrying spike in Israel.
According to their figures, there have been at least 381 cases involving 428 children left in cars in Israel since 2008. Of those, 28 have died.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Israeli tech leader Jon Medved pays tribute to Texas native who was killed in tragic Tel Aviv car crash.
By JON MEDVED
The Ministry has not said what caused the accident.
Around 40 percent of those injured or killed in traffic accidents are Arabs and while 16 percent of Israeli drivers are Arabs, they make up 30 percent of those injured or killed.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Twenty-five pupils were killed, 204 were severely injured and the rest were lightly wounded.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The Knesset committee's special session comes two days after a deadly bus crash killed 6 people.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Deputy Commissioner Yaron Be’eri, the commander of the National Traffic Police said that a special investigative team has been launched to determine what exactly took place.
By BEN HARTMAN,MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
For the past three years, roadway fatalities have steadily risen and now the Knesset is looking to stop the trend.
The 23-year-old victim, Shlomit Krigman, was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon in Jerusalem.
Jakubowicz, who joined the Border Police force last year, is survived by his parents, brother and two sisters.
By BEN HARTMAN
The prize committee will be composed of leading figures from business and the military.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Investigators are now working on trying to determine a motive, as well as whether or not the victim was already dead when she was thrown from the car.
Six others hurt after truck and two private vehicles collide on Route 60.
The car was covered in pieces of dead chickens and blood dripped down the doors of the vehicle.
The traffic occurred when a passenger bus, which was empty went through a light and collided with a Jeep at the intersection.
The two victims, in their 30s, were riding on the tractor on Route 40 and were thrown from the vehicle in the collision.
By BEN HARTMAN,SHARON UDASIN
A 65 year old woman and two 25-year-old men were the unfortunate victims of car fatalities Monday morning.
Embassy in Mexico City is assisting in treating injured, transporting body of young woman back to Israel for burial.
Three Border police officers were injured when a vehicle struck them in Jerusalem's a-Tur neighborhood on Saturday.
Following a car chase, a 60-year-old Jewish man from Tel Aviv was found in the trunk, hands bound with multiple stab wounds.
Over the last 12 months alone, 345 people – including 129 pedestrians – have died in car accidents on Israeli roads.
Deceased's wish to donate organs fulfilled by family; survived by seven grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Deadly collisions occur on Highway 90 in the West Bank and Highway 232 in the Eshkol region.
The two men first broke a road block with their vehicle, which had been stolen earlier from Jerusalem.
Roni Yehonatan's son was injured late Wednesday evening, when a Palestinian van plowed into three IDF soldiers near al-Arub, south of Bethlehem.
Active safety systems
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
"Why on earth should learning to drive an automatic car take 28 lessons?!"
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
According to the statistics, Israel is quite well off, fairly cheerful, healthy, and a great place to live and raise children
New York police arrest Julio Acevedo, suspected of accident that killed Orthodox Brooklyn family en route to give birth.
Steps to avoid accidents and set a good example for children and teens while driving.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
A round-up of news from across the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
From around Israel, the round up of news you need to know.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Police say Ramadan and bad driving habits to blame.
By THE MEDIA LINE
Victim "known to police"; authorities not able to clarify if bombing was part of ongoing feud or one-off attack by criminal rival.
A mother and her three daughters are pronounced dead after their car is hit by a bus on Route 784.
Truck hits bridge causing it to collapse; He was later identified as 54-year-old Abraham Gula of Ashkelon.
Bus hits car near Tel Aviv shopping mall; number of injured, whether there were any casualties is still unclear.
7-year-old in serious condition after being struck by bus in Petah Tikva.
70-year-old-man severely injured, 11 others suffer light-to-moderate injuries in car accident on Route 6.
River overflows onto Tel Aviv's main artery, Ayalon Highway, causing mass closures; TA shelters receive 19 displaced residents.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND SHARON UDASIN
Amid heavy storm conditions, driver loses control of vehicle, hitting safety rail; MDA paramedics treat seriously injured survivor.
2 additional officers injured when car flips and hits truck; four officers were en route to Ashdod naval base where they served.
Police believe the driver lost control of his vehicle near Kiryat Arba, causing it to veer off the road and flip into a ditch.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Sole survivor, 7-year-old girl, said, "I tried to wake up mom and dad, but they won't wake up"; van's brakes failed.
Accident occurs near the Zarzir village in Jezreel Valley; 11-year-old boy, woman in her 30s suffer serious injuries.
Police say drunk driver claims to have struck and killed youth after fight outside kibbutz bar in Upper Galilee.
The fact that traffic accidents kill more people than do wars and terrorist attacks combined. It’s time we faced up to that ugly truth.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Not so long ago, the pavement and the pedestrian mall were relatively safe places. Not any more.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Valley of the Cross became a four-lane parking lot, as were Gaza Road, Golomb, and the Begin Highway.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The 46-victim increase in road deaths from 2014 to 2015 was greater than the number of Israelis murdered by terrorists over the past few months.
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
By PAMELA PELED
"The car is the only place in the world you can die just because you’re listening to the wrong kind of music.”