03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
His alleged partner in crime did not receive the same punishment.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Two weeks after fires, many suspects released, and authorities offer conflicting information.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Amid ongoing investigations, fire and security officials investigating the blazes have been much more cautious about drawing conclusions than Netanyahu and his government partners.
By JTA
Anas Abudaabes says incident highlights cultural differences in humor.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
PA Foreign Ministry expresses its indignation over what it perceived as Israel's lack of expressed appreciation for Palestinian firefighters.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The ICC prosecution is examining possible war crimes by Israel and the Palestinian Authority since June 2014.
On December 25, a fire overtook a 12,000-cubic meter benzene storage container at an Israel Oil Refineries – Bazan (ORL) facility.
By SHARON UDASIN
Move comes in the aftermath of the late November blazes that raged throughout the country.
According to property tax law, the state will compensate citizens for direct and indirect property damages caused by hostile acts, war or terrorism, whether or not a citizen is privately insured.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
"Fire is part of Mediterranean atmosphere," JNF director says.
A statement from the ministry stressed that the office "stands by the goal of reducing public exposure to pollutants and preventing danger to residents in all of its activities."
Small businesses will not be covered.
Rehabilitation efforts already underway in KKL-JNF forests
IFCJ donates $260,000 to restore badly hit neighborhood.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
No one was hurt in the fire, but it caused severe damage to the affected stores
City fire and police officials confirmed that a Hanukka menorah sparked the blaze at around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
A teenager survived the blaze by jumping out of a window.
Heroic American rabbis look to find the "holiness in the fire."
By DEEPA BHARATH / THE ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER
Some question if the items that survived the fire were truly coincidental.
By ROB GLOSTER / JTA
The mother of three remains unconscious in a hospital.
As wildfires continue to rip through the North Bay Area, the Jewish community is reaching out to help those most affected by the devastation.
By SUE FISHKOFF/JTA
Students around the world raise funds for displaced families.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“Jewish National Fund is on the ground today and every day building a stronger, healthier, more secure Israel.”
By STEVE LINDE
Face aux récents incendies, Israël a rallié les bonnes volontés mais sa préparation face aux risques naturels n'est pas optimale
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Par-delà les murs d’incompréhension et les clivages idéologiques, des soldats du feu de tous horizons ont lutté main dans la main pour venir à bout de la dernière vague d’incendies
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,ADAM RASGON
L’assistance de certains pays musulmans et de l’Autorité palestinienne pour vaincre les incendies a été particulièrement remarquée
By MICHÈLE MAZEL
By KKL-JNF
KKL-JNF foresters have been fighting fires in forests and open spaces around the clock; at this stage, more than 2,750 acres of forest have been burned in 58 wildfires.
Internationally renowned photographer Lili Almog's latest exhibition, "Between Presence and Absence," sets a special narrative about disasters and loss.
By BARRY DAVIS,BARRY DAVIS
Renowned artist Yoram Ra’anan is optimistic as he starts to rebuild career.
By ELISSA EINHORN
Sonoma County bore the brunt of the fatalities, with seven fire-related deaths confirmed there, according to the sheriff's department.
By REUTERS
The fire erupted in a central London residential area.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
‘His conduct endangers us and the entire Israeli public,’ says letter to Erdan.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Before she died, London was able to call her husband and scream “fire” multiple times. The rescue team arrived on the scene and found her unconscious in the shower.
Police rule out terrorism, question 3 suspects.
Data indicates more smoke than fire in politicians' claims that deliberate arson was the cause of the blazes that scorched Israel in 2016.
Besides the heavy damage to the natural forest, no injuries or other damage were reported.
By UDI SHAHAM
Hikers have been barred from the area.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,MAAYAN HARONI / MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Planes drop nearly 80,000 liters to put out fires during 36 missions.
An enormous fire in Moshav Beit Meir, left artist Yoram Raanan determined to resume his work with ever greater vim, and to rebuild his work space.
By BARRY DAVIS
Firefighters battled flames; dark smoke was seen billowing from the seafront tower.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,JPOST.COM STAFF
Traditional bonfires were lit throughout Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
When questioned, the suspect told police that he admitted to setting Karero on fire, but did not mean to kill her.
The reason for the explosion has not been determined.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Foul play suspected in Jerusalem apartment blaze.
From November 19 to 28, there were approximately 2,600 brush fires and 1,800 urban fires throughout the country.
More than a week after flames are doused, Jewish-Arab relations continue to smolder.
By BEN LYNFIELD,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The Fire Authority has said the likely cause of the fire that destroyed their home was negligence from people making coffee.
Police say that they are treating 29 out of 39 of the most serious fires that started over 2 weeks ago as arson or suspected arson.
Putting politics aside, firefighters from across the ocean and beyond the wall battled the blazes in some of the most severe fires that ever hit the country.
“The idea was developed about three years ago, and about one year ago, the association was registered with the goal of holding our first convention on Dec. 1."
By MICHAEL ZEFF,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
An estimated 175 buildings in Haifa where damaged in the blaze, 100 of them are now uninhabitable, leaving over 500 people without homes to return to.
“We learned the hard way after the Carmel fire disaster."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,HERB KEINON,ANNA AHRONHEIM
MK Zahava Gal-On accused Netanyahu of using the fires to bury his own submarine scandal.
By GIL HOFFMAN,BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Kahlon expects assessors from private insurance companies and the state will finish inspecting all victims’ properties by Thursday.
By MICHAEL ZEFF,LAHAV HARKOV
Motorist escapes unharmed from rare combustion near Lake Kinneret.
Ra’anan saw his art studio go up in flames, and watched as the structure, filled with oil paints and turpentine and other flammable materials, burned to the ground.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
‘It’s not about politics, it’s not about religion – it’s about firefighting, brotherhood, saving lives’
Arson survivors vow to rise from the ashes
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“We will deal with this incident as we deal with terrorist attacks,” Bennett said. “For every house that was harmed, we will build many more."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Speaking in Haifa on Thursday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are facing the terror of arsonists."
“Part of the forests of Ramat Menashe caught fire, but you cannot burn the links and connections between us, Jews and Arabs in the area of this forest,” the letter states.
Slomiansky expressed hope that increasing the penalty for arson will “stop the madness” of recent days.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Jewish man calling for revenge attacks also detained.
President visits Judean Mountains community where flames consumed 10 homes.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As sporadic fires still burn across the country, PM pledges government will confront arsonists with "all its power."
By HERB KEINON,DANIEL K. EISENBUD,ANNA AHRONHEIM,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
"We watched a seemingly endless number of fire engines and other first response vehicles racing up the highway toward Haifa with their sirens wailing."
By LIZA ROSENBERG
Haifa firefighter Eitan Ripps, who has been in the line of duty for 13 years, says the recent fires were the most dangerous he has seen.
Palestinian firefighters battled blazes in the Haifa and Jerusalem areas.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,RINA BASSIST
Since Tuesday, an estimated 750 hectares (1,850 acres) of forests and rural areas have been destroyed.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,SHARON UDASIN
"If the leaders of the country incite, what will average citizens say?"
By BEN LYNFIELD
The Public Security Ministry asked EVP to bring 40 fire-fighters. But another 20 are on standby and up to 100 are willing to come if needed.
The bill would allow destroying the property of arsonists who harmed the security of the state. It would also enable victims of the fire to receive aid received by terror victims.
"If is moving to see, again, how when necessary Israel's parents and all citizens unite and mobilize for those who need help and a warm hug."
According to Rama Ben Zvi, the restaurant will rise again, but at the same time, she appeared to be overwhelmed by the loss.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The eight firetrucks were sent into Israel after the PA government offered to help Israel on Thursday.
By ADAM RASGON
The Supertanker is the largest aerial firefighting aircraft in the world and is capable of carrying up to 19,600 gallons of retardant or water.
Authorities are still conducting an inquiry into the start of the fires, which have wrecked havoc across Israel over the past week, with an initial investigation indicating arson as the main cause.
fire-fighting squadron
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Huge forest fires highlighted the ability of Israelis to rally in times of adversity but also fanned sectarian tensions and raised questions about disaster preparations.
"A crash – Adam sits up in bed in time to see a huge branch float to the ground and a ball of flame arc across the street and set a tree on their side alight."
By HAIM WATZMAN
After the fires, those who knew what to do and whom to contact have been doing so.
Communities in Haifa and Zichron Ya’acov forge ahead on fire recovery.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Through arson, operatives can "impose terror on an entire country," the terror organization boasted.
By JOY BERNARD,ARIANE MANDELL,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Our country is like a powder keg that is constantly being stuffed with more and more explosives.
By LIOR AKERMAN
There are today approximately 400,000 Israelis living over the Green Line. Do they really want to endanger everything they have built because of one illegal outpost?
By YAAKOV KATZ
For these very reasons, they should not only be stripped of their citizenship, they should be thrown out of the country together with all those who help them in any way.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
How many Arab arsonists need to be caught before we can surmise that most of the fires were started deliberately? How many Arabs have had stones thrown at them or have been knifed or worse?
Israel should prepare for a scenario in which it receives no help from the international community.
By JPOST EDITORIAL