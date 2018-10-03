israel defense news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Concern among officials about Iran’s influence – and what is believed to be its goal of forming a land corridor from Tehran to Beirut – has grown.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The Arrow missile system has lead Israel to its latest defense revolution.
By YAAKOV KATZ
This is the second such incident in recent days.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Former US intelligence officer Bruce Bechtol sheds light on North Korea’s pervasive
involvement in the military buildups of Iran, Syria, Hezbollah and Hamas.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Ya'alon: This successful project will become operational in 2016
According to Al-Hayat, a Saudi national, Sultan Farhan Rajah al-Harbi, joined IS (formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and volunteered to go to Gaza.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The state expects to complete the sale by the end of 2015.
By NIV ELIS
In letter to PM, Likud politician cites ongoing resistance from Defense Ministry over division of authority.
Chief defense attache for US Embassy made suggestion, head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization 'open to the idea.'
By REUTERS
Israeli defense corporation aims to find new techniques and technologies to provide early warnings of impending cyber attacks.
Le nouveau submersible de la marine israélienne procure une capacité de riposte nucléaire vitale au pays. Un crocodile aux dents longues
By YOSSI MELMAN
Israeli defense exports to Europe totaled $1.8 billion in 2016, out of Israel's total of $6.5 billion in defense exports.
By GLOBES/YUVAL AZULAI
Rumors that the deal with Rafael to buy 8,000 Spike missiles was cancelled first surfaced in November.
Lt.-Gen. Eisenkot brought four elite units together under one roof when he formed the Oz Brigade in December 2015.
Elbit President and CEO Raanan Horowitz elaborates on the Israeli defense contractor's latest breakthroughs and possible security collaborations with the United States.
By MARCUS WEISGERBER / DEFENSEONE
The estimated cost per tank is $350,000.
Upgrades would bring the drone to the scale of the high-altitude long-range Global Hawk drone.
IDF Duvdevan unit and Czech 601st Special Forces Group emphasize combat knowledge.
The IDF's Namer and Eitan vehicles will be fitted with new weaponry.
Senior IDF officer: "We went to Cyprus to learn how to fight on terrain that soldiers aren't familiar with."
India has become a major purchaser of Israeli military hardware, with defense trade reaching more than one billion dollars a year.
"This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner."
By ARIANE MANDELL
In special Independence Day interview, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman talks about the region’s threats and the chances of a new war erupting this summer
The budget argument could also have some effect on US defense companies who are involved in the production of some components of Israel's interceptors.
Rafael touts Strike missiles, C-Dome at arms show.
The program will provide Israel with "better data and technology for the US to use in its own national security programs."
By MICHAEL WILNER
The figure for 2015 represents a small rise from that of 2014, when Israel exported 5.6 billion dollars of defense products.
Col. (res.) Moshe Elazar will take up the position and will become a senior deputy director-general in the company, Rafael said.
Defense minister hopeful on concluding details of aid package for next decade; doubts any general truce will hold up in Syria.
MKs to wait for Netanyahu's return with details of US aid package; Mandatory service soldiers' salaries to be raised.
By LAHAV HARKOV
White House officials have previously said they are prepared to increase foreign military financing and defense aid to Israel, but have not specified to what extent.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
Conservative-led review finds that licenses for weapons deals met country’s export criteria.
By JERRY LEWIS
Salah Tarif, former Israeli minister, paratroopers officer, expresses support for IDF's move.
Skystar 180 system is only long-distance aerial surveillance system to operate from as high as 600 meters.
“Google Glass” is being transformed into military technology that will eventually take a step further and be re-purposed for many other vital uses such as transportation, navigation and identification
By IDF BLOG
Manufacturing the first wing is a milestone in a challenging industrial process, aimed at upgrading and adjusting the original T-38 platform, first developed in the 1950s.
The move, which Yesh Atid estimates would cost NIS 1.2 billion - NIS 1.5 billion, would be a major increase for soldiers, who currently earn between NIS 400-800 a month.
"Number of models have been tested, with quite a few successes."
"City of training bases" will play pivotal role in shaping future of Negev.
By SHARON UDASIN
Stf.-Sgt.-Maj. Omri protected fellow soldier from grenade with his body, Stf.-Sgt. (res.) Yogev Ofir provided vital return fire to enable evacuation of wounded soldiers.
The move, which will cost roughly NIS 14 billion, seeks to boost economy in Negev.
New national maintenance center will look after on board avoionics for the next 11 years.
Yaakov Katz and Amir Bohbot explore the incredible
advances Israel has made to the modern battlefield.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Iran slightly outspends Israel, both dwarfed by Saudi Arabia
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Strategic Affairs Minister Steinitz outlined Netanyahu government's position on Iran in interview with The Washington Post.
The weapons on sale included grenades, explosive bricks, and LAW shoulder-launched missiles.
Israel should improvise creatively to leverage this opportunity.
By DEVSENA MISHRA
We must heed Isaiah’s prophecy, yearning for the day when peace will come with our neighbors. But until that day, we mark and commemorate those who have given their last full measure of devotion.
By DANNY AYALON