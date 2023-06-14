The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's record exports can benefit the world in a time marked by instability - editorial

The Defense Ministry notes that geopolitical changes occurring in Europe and Asia have generated significant demand for Israel's cutting-edge systems.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 23:58
The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Israel achieved a remarkable feat in defense exports in 2022, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, selling $12.5 billion worth of diverse systems and products, including air defense and drones. Intel Israel also reported a record-breaking $8.7 billion in exports. 

These reports not only underscore Israel’s robust economy, they highlight its significant global influence, which now plays a positive role in assisting countries worldwide in defending against emerging threats.

Israel’s profound understanding of the significance of a strong defense sector stems from lessons it has learned over time. To counter the missile threats originating from Gaza, Israel has developed advanced systems such as Iron Dome. Similarly, to safeguard its tanks, Israel has created the Trophy active protection system.

These advancements are spearheaded by esteemed firms such as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Elbit Systems. They are not merely industry players – they also occupy pivotal roles in Israel’s history, ensuring the nation’s prosperity and investing in the next generation of technological experts who continuously push the boundaries of innovation.

Israeli defense technology can also assist civilians in many ways. Small Israeli defense tech firms provided aid in the aftermath of the Turkish earthquake. Radar systems that can scan buildings for defense purposes can also be used to locate people trapped under rubble. Drones can also be instrumental in rescue operations.

Second Lt. Jennifer Slade stands in front of an Air Defense Delta Battery (credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)Second Lt. Jennifer Slade stands in front of an Air Defense Delta Battery (credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)

This combination of investments in defense industries and the hi-tech sector that drives modern society fuels Israel’s current global standing. Intel Israel, for example, places a great emphasis on inclusivity and diversity in its Corporate Responsibility Report. The company has made significant strides in supporting businesses owned by women or minorities, thereby serving underrepresented communities. And Israel is actively seeking to invest more in poorer communities in the periphery.

“The remarkable data unveiled by the Israeli defense establishment, reaching new heights in defense exports, showcases the State of Israel’s strength and excellent technological capabilities,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said this week, lauding Israel’s accomplishments. “Through the creativity and innovation of both the Israeli defense establishment and the Defense Ministry, we not only outpace our adversaries but also sustain our qualitative edge.”

Israel: A pivotal role in aiding the defense of European countries

Israel now plays a pivotal role in aiding the defense of European countries. In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many nations have become acutely aware of their vulnerability. Finland has already procured Israel’s David’s Sling system, and Germany is moving forward with acquiring the Arrow-3 system – both developed in collaboration with the United States. 

This demonstrates the substantial returns on investment gained from the partnership with Washington. Both countries now benefit immensely from the foreign aid provided by the US to Israel: Israeli companies actively collaborate with the US, working together on research and development and expediting the procurement of key systems that save lives in both nations.

Simultaneously, Israel is making significant progress in the Abraham Accords countries. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco have emerged as vital partners, accounting for a quarter of Israel’s defense exports. Furthermore, there is a growing recognition in Washington regarding the importance of the accords. Congressional members Ritchie Torres and Mike Lawler have supported legislation to establish a Special Envoy in the State Department, tasked with strengthening and expanding the Abraham Accords.

Israel’s defense ties and exports serve as a critical component of its strategic relationships, not only with Gulf states but also with countries like India and Azerbaijan. Our growing relationship with Germany is also bolstered by unique trade opportunities. Israel has recently acquired new Sa’ar 6-class corvette warships from Germany, essential for protecting its Exclusive Economic Zone and the German air force bought electronic warfare systems from Elbit this week, enhancing the partnership.

The Defense Ministry notes that geopolitical changes occurring in Europe and Asia, alongside the Abraham Accords, have generated significant demand for the Jewish state’s cutting-edge systems. We now understand that the years Israel endured an acute necessity for the systems it developed will now benefit the world during a period marked by instability and global transformation.



Tags israel defense news israel missile defense Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Opinion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by