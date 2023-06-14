Israel achieved a remarkable feat in defense exports in 2022, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, selling $12.5 billion worth of diverse systems and products, including air defense and drones. Intel Israel also reported a record-breaking $8.7 billion in exports.

These reports not only underscore Israel’s robust economy, they highlight its significant global influence, which now plays a positive role in assisting countries worldwide in defending against emerging threats.

Israel’s profound understanding of the significance of a strong defense sector stems from lessons it has learned over time. To counter the missile threats originating from Gaza, Israel has developed advanced systems such as Iron Dome. Similarly, to safeguard its tanks, Israel has created the Trophy active protection system.

These advancements are spearheaded by esteemed firms such as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Elbit Systems. They are not merely industry players – they also occupy pivotal roles in Israel’s history, ensuring the nation’s prosperity and investing in the next generation of technological experts who continuously push the boundaries of innovation.

Israeli defense technology can also assist civilians in many ways. Small Israeli defense tech firms provided aid in the aftermath of the Turkish earthquake. Radar systems that can scan buildings for defense purposes can also be used to locate people trapped under rubble. Drones can also be instrumental in rescue operations.

This combination of investments in defense industries and the hi-tech sector that drives modern society fuels Israel’s current global standing. Intel Israel, for example, places a great emphasis on inclusivity and diversity in its Corporate Responsibility Report. The company has made significant strides in supporting businesses owned by women or minorities, thereby serving underrepresented communities. And Israel is actively seeking to invest more in poorer communities in the periphery.

“The remarkable data unveiled by the Israeli defense establishment, reaching new heights in defense exports, showcases the State of Israel’s strength and excellent technological capabilities,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said this week, lauding Israel’s accomplishments. “Through the creativity and innovation of both the Israeli defense establishment and the Defense Ministry, we not only outpace our adversaries but also sustain our qualitative edge.”

Israel: A pivotal role in aiding the defense of European countries

Israel now plays a pivotal role in aiding the defense of European countries. In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many nations have become acutely aware of their vulnerability. Finland has already procured Israel’s David’s Sling system, and Germany is moving forward with acquiring the Arrow-3 system – both developed in collaboration with the United States.

This demonstrates the substantial returns on investment gained from the partnership with Washington. Both countries now benefit immensely from the foreign aid provided by the US to Israel: Israeli companies actively collaborate with the US, working together on research and development and expediting the procurement of key systems that save lives in both nations.

Simultaneously, Israel is making significant progress in the Abraham Accords countries. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco have emerged as vital partners, accounting for a quarter of Israel’s defense exports. Furthermore, there is a growing recognition in Washington regarding the importance of the accords. Congressional members Ritchie Torres and Mike Lawler have supported legislation to establish a Special Envoy in the State Department, tasked with strengthening and expanding the Abraham Accords.

Israel’s defense ties and exports serve as a critical component of its strategic relationships, not only with Gulf states but also with countries like India and Azerbaijan. Our growing relationship with Germany is also bolstered by unique trade opportunities. Israel has recently acquired new Sa’ar 6-class corvette warships from Germany, essential for protecting its Exclusive Economic Zone and the German air force bought electronic warfare systems from Elbit this week, enhancing the partnership.

The Defense Ministry notes that geopolitical changes occurring in Europe and Asia, alongside the Abraham Accords, have generated significant demand for the Jewish state’s cutting-edge systems. We now understand that the years Israel endured an acute necessity for the systems it developed will now benefit the world during a period marked by instability and global transformation.