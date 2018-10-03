03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Spice up your summer with these sweet and savory Israeli recipes.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli chef Alon Lysy shares his exclusive gourmet tips and recipes.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Recipes for those who love vegetables and to help include a few at each meal.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Pstry Chef Malki Adler and the author pick four great Rosh Hashana desert recipes.
A collection of recipes that include the famous Purim filling.
'Samarkand is a city that has been at the crossroads of food culture for centuries.'
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
Each recipe has a unique twist to it, and is especially fitting for a specific celebration.
The key to Cohen’s healthy eating program is to compose menus using what she calls 'PCF: power proteins, complex carbs, and friendly fats.'
Carla Snyder, the author of 'Sweet and Tart,' shared tips on using citrus fruits at a cooking demonstration that we attended in Los Angeles.
Quiches can be served as a main or side dish and can be made from an extremely varied list of ingredients: bread, noodles, rice, cheese, fish, meat, and/or vegetables.
Below, you’ll find five recipes from Petel’s book, which demonstrate that it’s possible to prepare good food that’s both fresh and healthful.
Here are five easy recipes that won't exhaust you.
In America it is hard for us to imagine to what extent people’s food in the eastern half of Turkey is tied to where they live and to the topography and climate.
The beauty of bowls is that they are flexible.
Due to health problems, Ofrit Barnea had to change the way she and her family members led their lives, including drastic changes in their diet.
Holiday desserts can be enticing even without butter, cream or eggs.
You can roll it out, cut strips or darn near any shape, brush with egg whites, sprinkle cinnamon and sugar and you’ve got cookies.
By DEBI LERNER-RUBIN
There are also menu and serving ideas sprinkled throughout the book, which the adventurous hostess will appreciate.
By AMY SPIRO
Try these sweet treats.
Lower your carbohydrate intake with these fresh recipes.
Since part of Mexico is in the Tropics, it’s natural that cooks have created dishes that are suitable for hot weather.
Even on these hot summer days, we need to make sure that we’re eating a balanced diet.
“Flexitarian” is a recent term, but the idea of eating less meat than usual from time to time is customary in many cultures.
Embark on a delicious foray to the world of meringue.
In North African cuisine – dishes originating in Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco – there is a variety of recipes for making salads with cooked peppers.
Bulgarian Sephardi meat pastries, Jerusalem kugel and bizcochos salados represent the city to me.
Madison recommends browning vegetables to flavor soups and stews.
There’s much more to this popular dessert.
Independence Day is but the opening shot for a summer of sizzling cookouts.
We prepared three desserts with delightful fillings and creams.
The three apple and date recipes Ive included this week are easy to make and all of the ingredients are most likely already sitting in your pantry waiting for you to create something yummy.
Recipes for Bikela (Swiss chard stew), Bean and pumpkin stew and Coconut orange cake.
Valentine’s Day comes just a few days after Tu Bishvat, and these desserts would be just fine for that holiday, too
Using a vegetable dehydrator is the best way to prepare dried fruits that are healthy, preservative-free, tasty and that also won’t break the bank.
Standing in a room filled with over 90 Michelin stars in total was an unforgettable, overwhelming moment which I shall treasure for the rest of my life.
By ISAAC MASSIAS
As the Chinese New Year approaches, we are reminded of the pleasure of cooking Chinese dishes at home.
Make sure you don’t
overcook turkey breast;
otherwise, it could come out
too dry.
Feel free to play around with
seasoning and try out all
sorts of chili, peppers, herbs
and various sauces.
How to make the perfect carrot cake, a light zucchini cake and healthy pumpkin muffins.
Produce can play a part in every course of the menu, even dessert.
Recipes for Tunisian potato shakshuka, a cooked tomato and pepper salad and homemade galettes.
A new cookbook tries to bring the cuisine of a luxurious spa into your home kitchen.
Macarons come in a variety of flavors and colors: green, red, pink and yellow.
Now that it’s here, we can get down to business and fry up some incredible goodies for the Festival of Lights.
Find the perfect cookbook to give as a Hanukka gift this year
Every year, after the first rain, wild mushrooms begin to take over restaurant menus.
The following are three cold-weather favorites.
The best part about these stews that cook slowly over a low flame is that the entire meal is cooked in one pot.
Experimenting with new cookie flavors is Dorie Greenspan’s passion.
Searching for a medieval synagogue led us to some of the most delectable custard pies ever to cross our taste buds.
Most rogelach are made with flaky pastry dough or shortcrust pastry (which is made from cream, flour and margarine) and filled with dates and nuts, or chocolate or jelly and nuts.
By substituting bulgur for rice in recipes, you get dishes that are higher in protein.
Exploring local tastes and new combinations.
All you need is a good frying pan. Just place it over a flame and you’re ready to spoil your family.
When we sampled Yvonne Ardestani’s dishes, it was easy to forget that her recipes are vegan and gluten-free.
Chef Moshe Basson from the Eucalyptus restaurant in Jerusalem has a couple of interesting suggestions.
By MOSHE BASSON
Recipes with pastry chef Muriel Uzan, focusing on unique desserts, some of which are easy to make and others that are a little more sophisticated.
These recipes have been prepared for centuries, and the holidays would simply not be the same without them.
Maria Speck, author of Simply Ancient Grains writes: “we have seen an explosion of previously obscure grains becoming mainstream
Select any one of these latest cookbooks to begin experimenting with new and exciting flavors in the kitchen.
Although quiches can be complicated, there are lots of quiches that are extremely easy and quick to prepare which everyone enjoys.
Three very authentic Jewish Moroccan recipes.
“...I’m talking about dry chicken breasts, and it’s time for us to Just Say No.”
Recipes for a taste of Portugal anytime.
Today’s recipes are a sampling of the delicious fare we enjoyed on a tour of Catalonia.
We can learn so much about Georgian culture from their cuisine.
Many people wanted to cook vegetables more often but didn’t know the basics of preparing them.
This week, I’ve chosen to share with you a recipe for spicy fish.
Three recipes to make feel like an actual Roman.
There’s no substitute for homemade bread. And although it looks complicated, making bread is actually quite simple.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN,TRANSLATED BY HANNAH HOCHNER
Pascale's Kitchen offers recipes that can be a nice addition to dishes you’re already preparing for Shabbat with your family and friends.
An exploration into the Azerbaijani kitchen.
Recipes and memories from summer vacations gone by.
EVERYONE SHOULD have a quick and easy yummy chocolate cake recipe.
Although the city is famous for its kebabs and other meat dishes, our class featured vegetable specialties of Gaziantep.
Pastry chef Idan Hadad creates a world of gastronomic art every day
By MIRIAM KRESH
A great pie begins with a great crust.
By LES SAIDEL
Chef Chen Shamgar thinks hip, fresh, seasonal and local.
Keep smiling and happy Purim.
Celebrating the New Year for Trees
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The Israeli version of the doughnut, the sufgania, is a solid round ball of dough, unlike the modern, American- style doughnut with a hole in the center.
As we know, water and oil are diametric opposites; it is thus not surprising that the
effect of oil in the dough is opposite to that of water.
There is a lot more behind the braids than one might think, historically, symbolically and anecdotally.
Manna had no added chemicals or preservatives; It appeared fresh daily and if not eaten that day, it would spoil.