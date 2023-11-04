Pascale's Kitchen: Vegetables with verve

As another harrowing week of fighting comes to a close, we need to somehow pull ourselves together to prepare a few comforting dishes to serve our families for Shabbat. To that end, here are two vegetable recipes that include some of my favorite comfort foods.

Sometimes it’s difficult to get ourselves into the kitchen, but I find that once I get started, it is actually quite relaxing to peel, wash, and chop vegetables. Sometimes, it even helps me achieve a sense of calmness.

The first recipe is for artichoke hearts that are stuffed with beef, and cooked in a sauce made with broad beans or peas. I make this dish often in the springtime when artichokes are in season. I cook the whole artichokes, peel off the leaves, and remove the fuzzy part covering the hearts. I immediately plunge them into a bath of water and lemon juice to prevent them from turning brown. The rest of the year, I use frozen artichoke hearts.

The second recipe is for cabbage cooked in tomato sauce. This recipe is a favorite among vegan cabbage lovers, and it’s also low in carbohydrates and dairy-free. Cabbage quarters in tomato sauce (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

BEEF-STUFFED ARTICHOKE HEARTS

Makes 6-8 servings.

16-18 frozen artichoke hearts

Filling:

500 gr. ground beef

2 medium eggs

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 potato, cooked and mashed

10 stalks of parsley, finely chopped

10 stalks of cilantro, finely chopped

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. turmeric

½ tsp. cumin

Sauce:

4 Tbsp. oil

1 large onion, chopped or sliced into strips

3 stalks of celery, including the leaves, chopped into pieces 2 or 3 cm. long

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. turmeric

½ tsp. pepper

1 cinnamon stick

1½ cups of water

¼ tsp. salt

½ kg. frozen green broad beans or peas

Soak the frozen artichoke hearts in warm water for a few minutes, then drain

Place the ground beef in a bowl with the rest of the filling ingredients, and mix well. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Form balls from the filling, then press them into the artichoke hearts.

To prepare the sauce: Heat the oil in a large, flat pot. Add the chopped onion and sauté it until it becomes translucent. Add the celery, lemon juice, turmeric, pepper, and the cinnamon stick. Stir the mixture, then add the water and salt, and bring to a boil. Add the broad beans or peas, stir, and bring back to a boil.

Arrange the stuffed artichoke hearts at the bottom of the pot. Shake the pot a little so that the sauce covers all the artichoke hearts. Bring back to a boil over a high heat.

Then, lower the heat and cook for 30-40 minutes. Shake the pot every once in a while to make sure there’s enough sauce on all the artichokes. If necessary, add another ½-¾ cup water.

Level of difficulty: Medium-difficult

Time: 2 hours

Status: Meat

CABBAGE QUARTERS IN TOMATO SAUCE

Makes 6-8 servings.

1 large head of cabbage or 2 medium cabbages

4-5 Tbsp. olive oil

¾-1 tsp. salt

¾-1 tsp. pepper

1 large onion, chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 tsp. whole caraway seeds

1 tsp. whole cumin seeds

3 Tbsp. tomato paste

2 cups vegetable broth

1 tsp. light mustard seeds

Topping:

¼ cup parsley, chopped

Remove the outer layer of the cabbage, then cut the head of the cabbage into half, then quarters or eighths, making sure that each section remains intact. Rub each section with oil, then sprinkle salt and pepper on top.

Arrange the cabbage sections on a tray and bake in an oven that has been preheated to 190° for 2-3 minutes. Then, flip the cabbage sections over and bake for another 2-3 minutes. Remove the tray from the oven and drizzle a little more oil on top, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Add the rest of the oil, salt, and pepper to a medium-size pot. Add the onion and sauté until it turns golden brown. Add the garlic, caraway seeds, and the cumin. Sauté for a few more minutes, then add the tomato paste, and the vegetable or chicken broth. Stir and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds, stir, and continue cooking over low heat for 2 or 3 more minutes.

Pour the liquid on top of the cabbage, then shake the dish so that the liquid reaches all the cabbage sections. Place the tray back in an oven heated to 180° and bake for 40-45 minutes until the cabbage pieces have browned nicely. Remove from the oven and garnish with parsley. Serve hot.

Level of difficulty: Easy-medium

Time: 1.5 hours

Status: Parve

Translated by Hannah Hochner.