Efrat's pancake recipe to boost morale

Do you ever experience flashes of childhood memories?

Those hazy recollections that bring back a rush of pure happiness and the joys of being a child?

Whenever I prepare these pancakes, I am reminded of the moments when I would devour them as a child, creating special memories with friends from my early days in kindergarten.

When I was a little girl, I used to turn these pancakes into a sandwich. I would take one pancake, spread some Nutella and candies on top, and then cover it with another pancake - that was my favorite way to enjoy them.

I decided to surprise my little sister with these pancakes for her school breakfast, alongside fresh fruit and her favorite spread. But this time, I shaped them like Mickey Mouse, just like they serve at the breakfasts in the Disney hotels in Orlando. Mickey Mouse represents that pure happiness and innocence of childhood. Mickey Mouse Pancakes (credit: Liel ozer)

During these challenging times, it is especially crucial to envelop children in love and provide them with as much optimism as possible, to bring light into their lives and make them smile.

Here is the recipe, made with the utmost love. Advertisement

Ingredients:

- 1 cup of flour

- 2 teaspoons of baking powder

- Vanilla sugar

- 2 tablespoons of sugar

- 3/4 cup of milk

- 1 egg

Preparation:

1. In a bowl, beat the egg and sugar together.

2. Add the milk and mix well.

3. Incorporate the flour, baking powder, and vanilla sugar, and beat until you achieve a fully combined and airy mixture.

4. Spray a little oil onto the pan and pour in the pancake batter.

5. Once bubbles form on the surface of the pancake, flip it over and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

6. Remove the pancakes from the pan and serve them on the table. Pair them with fruits, powdered sugar, candies, and any spread of your choice.

Enjoy these pancakes made with love and watch as they bring joy to those around you.