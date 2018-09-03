03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
PA minister: Arab inaction has encouraged U.S. to hold onto Jerusalem moves
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Christian organization Hayovel brought its group of volunteers to harvest grapes despite the hostilities.
Winemaker Lewis Pasco returns to Israel with a passion and a mission.
At the Soreq Winery Winemaking School, students learn to make wine and appreciate the fruit of the vine.
What a wine consultant is and why it makes sense to have one in every winery.
Explore the wine-related tourism activities that have proliferated throughout the country in recent years.
Boutique brewery Alexander is putting Israeli beer on the world beer map.
Long overdue, a new and electronic version of ‘The New Israeli Wine Guide’ was recently published.
How to make the most of the mitzva of the four cups of wine.
As the move to quality took root, the North, which includes the Upper Galile and the Golan Heights, became Israel’s largest wine region.
Revolutions in wine made in Spain have been so impressive that in wine terms it has been referred to as the ‘New World’ country in the ‘Old World.’
Royal Wine took kosher wine-making out of the ghetto, away from the obviously Jewish areas, into the world’s main wine-making regions
Lifestyle Editor wraps up this week’s stories: Jew spotting in Morocco, Jaffa's jewels, meat-free Morrissey.
As wildfires continue to rip through the North Bay Area, the Jewish community is reaching out to help those most affected by the devastation.
Latif Jiji cited his Judaism and celebration of Passover as the inspiration for his winemaking.
"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) regrets the outcome of the wine labelling assessment."
A Rishon Letsion, une exposition fait revivre les débuts historiques des caves viticoles Carmel désormais entrées dans la légende
The first of its kind in Israel, the program aims to provide professional training in the growth, production, analysis and management of wine, the university said.
Israel's first authentic whisky excites whisky lovers.
An Italian pioneer shows Israel the way.
Free daily tours leave from the upper station, and the views of Syria and the Golan Heights are fantastic!
Fresh spinach, green beans and broccoli provided a low-calorie accompaniment, and the vegetable glaze was piquant.
The talent for superlative winemaking is passed on through the generations
These two wineries are among those giving life to the most traditional wine region in Israel, in the valleys surrounding the southern slopes of Mount Carmel.
Though the Golan is known as Israel's wine country, the West Bank is home to over two dozen celebrated wineries.
The new chef restaurant in town launches a menu just in time for summer coupled with a unique wine selection to freshen up your lunch experience.
The Golan Heights Winery brought Israeli wine to the world’s attention, and is keeping it there.
Truly the toast of the town
The past 30 years have seen Israel’s wine industry receiving higher and higher grades from the experts and publications that count.
Time to match your cheese and wine
A microcosm of Israeli wine told through the story of two families.
There are more ways than ever to take wine appreciation and enjoyment to the next level.
In biblical times this region was a center of wine production. In those days, people drank far more wine than today because it was safe, whereas water was a carrier of disease.
Beyond their award-winning high-quality
wines, leading winemakers carry on timehonored
traditions in the production of
beloved grape juices and kiddush wines.
Older wineries try their
best to keep up with the
business’s fast development
by merging tradition with
new quality standards.
Manhattan’s 67 Wines & Spirits believes Israel should be considered like every wine-producing country.
‘A WINE epicenter that includes countries like Greece, Israel and Lebanon might look familiar to someone a couple of thousand years old, but it is certainly a new part of the wine world.
Women in general – and one woman in particular – make exceptional winemakers.
A visit to Tura Winery.
The Wine Bar in the King David Hotel has an impressive selection.
The wine was placed in the basket by a third party vendor from whom the Embassy purchased the already wrapped baskets, a US source told The Jerusalem Post.
Spiking ticket price and shrinking number of wineries taking part are making some rethink their decision to go to the Jerusalem Wine Festival.
Two Italian cooks, a mother and daughter, brought their age old traditions to Tel Aviv
The Jerusalem Wineries presents 10 recommended wines
While we happily drink and delight in the Israeli wines that grace dinner tables nationwide, many are unaware of how the origins of the country and the industry itself are interlinked.
Israeli wines have come a long way, but are still struggling for acknowledgment outside the kosher category.
The Jerusalem wine festival is set to kick off its 12-year anniversary at The Israel Museum from August 17-20.
These white wines and rosés will make the upcoming Shavuot holiday even happier.
PayPal shopping expert Sophie Ancely gives some advice about booking holidays online.
Visit a few boutique wineries and dairy farms on the way to an exclusive resort in the middle of the desert
This summer, see Israel in a new way through the prism of its vineyards and wineries
Whether on New Year’s Eve or at a wedding, sparkling wine is the beverage of fashion and celebration.
A pioneer of wine tourism in Israel, David Perlmutter is both a professional tour guide and a wine geek.
Dr. Shivi Drori’s groundbreaking research on local grape varieties
could change our wine narrative forever.
After being neglected for years, the noble grape is making its way back
to its much-deserved status among wine connoisseurs.
Italy is famous for countryside and agriculture, art and architecture, history and fashion. It is also known for taste, flavor and hospitality.
Established by Baron Rothschild as a wine village in 1889, the youth village Meir Shefeya is now home to a small winery.
If you want to know about wine journalism, you've got to know about David Silverman.
Many activities will be taking place during the festival.
If you really want to understand how wine is produced, though, you need to actually go to a winery and check it out firsthand.
A Rishon Lezion exhibition revives the Carmel Winery’s historic beginnings.
"Wine is Israel’s best ambassador; Today we are more known for hi-tech – but you can’t give a bottle of hi-tech as a present"
A photographic tour o fthe Psagot winery.
The secrets of getting a good dessert wine for the new year’s festivities.
‘Cremisan Winery has a permanence that outlives the shallowness of daily politics.’
Considering that the English-speaking countries are highly involved in producing and selling wine, it is surprising that there aren’t many wineries here with an Anglo influence.
Miodownik combined his winemaking skills with his Zionism and religion by founding a winery in Israel.
The region is home to more than 20 wineries, from the smallest family boutique wineries to the largest commercial ones.
The grapes of Psagot Winery produce 250,000 bottles of red and white wine.
The unabashedly Land-of-Israel winery marks record sales in the US and is now selling to Christian supporters alongside the traditional American Jewish market.
An interview with Tulip CEO Roy Itzhaki, on his decision to sell 50% of the winery and go into partnership with powerful businessman Dudi Weissman.
David Montefiore worked from the bottom up, to declare the best ‘bottom’s up’.
Talent agent Zohar Jacobson opens up with Israeli wine, discussing her shift from political activist to integrative health advocate.
When he isn’t leading tours in Israel, chief foreign envoy of the Yesha Council Dani Dayan is busy traveling throughout European capitals and the US.
In business, Israelis aren’t always known for looking out for others, but in the Western Galilee, a pastoral picture of cooperation and quality comes to light.
The Beshvil Hayayin festival highlights the ever- increasing prominence of Israel in the world of wine.
Got a taste for vino? Visit the Sarona Complex’s Tasting Room.
Prize-winning Ben-Haim wines are crafted in a Ramat Hasharon warehouse.
To mark Purim in Jerusalem, I offer my semi-annual guide to good drinking of current kosher Israeli wines.
The stock market is up, and unemployment at record lows. The borders are holding stable.
For Shushan Purim, meet 10 of the wine-makers behind Israel’s top wines.
The celebration of tasting wines from the Jewish state’s leading vineyards is expected to welcome more than 20,000 visitors from Monday, August 17, through Thursday the 20th.
The ship may have sunk while bringing raw materials from France to a factory making wine bottles.
The ultimate community winery is one that is born out of a community of people with special needs.