The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2021

Terry Kassel: Promoting Israel through tech and culture

No. 41 on The Jerusalem Post's Top 50 Most Influential Jews of 2022: Start-Up Nation Central chair Terry Kassel.

By TAMAR URIEL-BEERI
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 07:45
Terry Kassel, chairman of the board of Start-Up Nation Central. (photo credit: Courtesy of Start-Up Nation Central)
Terry Kassel, chairman of the board of Start-Up Nation Central.
(photo credit: Courtesy of Start-Up Nation Central)

Terry Kassel is a renowned philanthropist who has dedicated her life to giving to the matters she considers most important. She serves as chair of Start-Up Nation Central’s board and is a board member of Shalem College in Jerusalem.

Start-Up Nation Central works to drive forward Israeli innovation by helping new technological ecosystems in the country grow, assisting in forging business relationships between Israeli companies and potential clients abroad, thereby forging strategic partnerships that impact Israel’s diplomatic growth.

Using Israel’s unique technological incubators, Start-Up Nation Central manages to boost Israel diplomatically, allowing the companies within to grow while doing so. From foodtech to healthtech, there is no industry within the Start-Up Nation that isn’t touched by the organization’s impact. And, as chairperson of the board, Kassel is a leading force in driving that forward.

As an example, Start-Up Nation Central hosted eight UN ambassadors in 2021 to show them Israeli sustainability solutions – one of the few initiatives to introduce international representatives and potential investment opportunities to Israel’s growing climate-tech industry.

This is not the only aspect of her work in which Kassel touches on technology and innovation. As trustee of the Paul E. Singer Foundation, Kassel plays a key role in the foundation’s work to “support and create innovative and effective organizations and initiatives that strengthen American democracy, the future of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and Jewish continuity.”

From left to right: Start-Up Nation Central Chairperson, Terry Kassel, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, Start-Up Nation Central’s CEO, Avi Hasson. (credit: AHIKAM BEN YOSEF) From left to right: Start-Up Nation Central Chairperson, Terry Kassel, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, Start-Up Nation Central’s CEO, Avi Hasson. (credit: AHIKAM BEN YOSEF)

What else can Terry Kassel do?

Her roots lie in investment management, having previously been global head of human resources and a member of the Operating Committee at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. from 2001 to 2006; counsel and head of human resources for the Private Client Division at Merrill Lynch from 2000 to 2001; and litigation counsel at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith from 1985 to 2000.

Today, she is head of strategic human resources at Elliott Investment Management L.P. and serves on the Management Committee, also serving as a member of the Compliance and Operational Risk Committee. Elliott is one of the oldest fund managers of its kind under continuous management, managing approximately $55.7 billion in assets.

Beyond that, she sits on the boards of several organizations she favors in the cultural sector as well, such as board member of Barnes & Noble and the Jewish Food Society.  

Kassel earned a JD law degree from Seton Hall University and a BA in political science from New York University. 



Tags technology influential jewish people influential jews jerusalem post most influential jews jewish influence most influential jews Jpost 50 Influential Jews innovation Most Influential People Israel Start-Up Nation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by