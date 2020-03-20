91-year-old coronavirus victim in critical condition in Tel Aviv hospital

A spokesperson for Wolfson Medical Center, Tel Aviv released an update on the status of the Israelis suffering from coronavirus who are in quarantine there.

The hardest hit of the thirteen patients was a ninety-one-year-old woman, who is currently in critical condition and unstable.

Two more are in severe condition in the Intensive Care Unit, both are currently unconscious and receiving breathing assistance. One is a sixty-seven-year old woman with pre-existing conditions, and the other is a forty-five-year-old man with no pre-existing conditions.

Three more are in medium condition, while another seven were diagnosed with light cases of the disease.