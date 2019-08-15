AIPAC disagrees with Israeli ban of Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar

AIPAC has voiced its disapproval of Israel's decision to ban the US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib on Thursday.



"We disagree with Reps. Omar and Tlaib’s support for the anti-Israel and anti-peace BDS movement, along with Rep. Tlaib’s calls for a one-state solution," they said. "We also believe every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand."



