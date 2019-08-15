Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

AIPAC disagrees with Israeli ban of Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 15, 2019 19:49
AIPAC has voiced its disapproval of Israel's decision to ban the US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib on Thursday.

"We disagree with Reps. Omar and Tlaib’s support for the anti-Israel and anti-peace BDS movement, along with Rep. Tlaib’s calls for a one-state solution," they said. "We also believe every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand."


