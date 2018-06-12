June 12 2018
Sivan, 29, 5778
Abe: "Great meaning" that N Korea's Kim promised complete denuclearization

By REUTERS
June 12, 2018 17:49
TOKYO - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's promise on Tuesday to rid to Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

"There is great meaning in Chairman Kim's clearly confirming to President Trump the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," Abe told reporters after speaking to the US president about the historic U.S.-North Korea summit.

Abe also said that resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea would require the strong support of the United States.


