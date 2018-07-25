American captured in Syria charged in U.S. with supporting Islamic State

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
July 24 - A Michigan man seized overseas by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces has been charged with providing material support to Islamic State militants, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, 28, of Dearborn, Michigan, provided support to the group from 2015 until last month, the department said in a statement. Musaibli, a natural-born US citizen, will be arraigned in federal court in Detroit on Wednesday, it said.
The New York Times said last week that Musaibli was captured by the Syrian Democratic forces in northern Syria earlier in July as he tried to escape the Middle Euphrates River Valley, where the group has been working to drive Islamic State militants from one of the last areas they control.
The man's younger brother said he believed Musaibli is innocent, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday.
"I don’t just believe he’s innocent. I KNOW he’s innocent,” Abdullah Musaibli said via Facebook Messenger, according to the Detroit News. Musaibli will have a court-appointed lawyer, the brother said.
Abdullah Musaibli said last week that his brother was not a terrorist and that he had been lured by fellow Muslims into going to Syria to study religion and work, the Detroit News said.