Argentina's president-elect Fernandez says will meet, work with Macri

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 04:34
BUENOS AIRES -  Argentina's president-elect Alberto Fernandez said that he would meet with outgoing leader Mauricio Macri to discuss the political transition after the center-left Peronist won a decisive victory in a general election on Sunday.

Fernandez added that he would collaborate "in every way he could" with Macri to deal with the country's dire economic situation, amid rising inflation and an anemic economy which has hammered the country's 45 million people. 


