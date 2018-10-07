Avi Gabay: 'Barkan terrorist is a mad animal'

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Labor party leader Avi Gabay stated that the Barkan terror attack "can not be explained nor forgiven" as it is the "murder of innocent civilians".
The terror attack that took place on Sunday morning claimed the lives of 29 year-old Kim Levengrond Yehezkel of the central Israeli city of Rosh Haayin and 35 year-old Ziv Hajbani from Rishon Letzion.
Calling this act "a deed done by an animal in human shape driven mad by his hatred of Israel and the Jewish people" Gabay stated that he has full confidence that security forces will "find the murderer" and "make him pay the full price of his actions."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>