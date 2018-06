BREAKING: IDF confirms drone fell in Syrian territory

An Israeli drone crashed in the area of Khader in Syria late Tuesday afternoon.



However, there was no fear of leakage of information, according to the IDF.



S. #Syria: while Rebels & Regime are exchanging artillery fire in #Quneitra prov., latter says this #Israel|i drone (Skylark UAV, h/t @Orwellian2017k) was dropped over Hader. https://t.co/MbKlB3i9wP pic.twitter.com/xNfbsGMpS7 — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) June 19, 2018

